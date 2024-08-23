NASCAR Rumors: Haas Factory poised to absorb some SHR employees amid major layoffs

Gene Haas-owned Haas Factory Team is rumored to absorb some of Stewart Haas Racing's workforce for the 2025 season, with Tony Stewart co-owned SHR closing shop at the end of the ongoing season.

Earlier this season, SHR co-owners announced their decision to shut down the team at the season's end. Gene Haas subsequently announced that he would retain one of the team's four charters and continue operating the two-car Xfinity Series team under the Haas Factory Team banner in 2025

According to a recent report from NBC Sports, Stewart Haas Racing filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The letter revealed that the Kannapolis, NC-based organization will lay off 323 employees after closing shop this season.

Trending

The letter further revealed that Gene Haas would acquire Tony Stewart's ownership stake in the team. Under Haas' leadership, the Haas Factory Team is expected to employ approximately 90 to 100 individuals. Business North Carolina reported that a portion of the SHR employees would transition to the new entity owned by Haas.

Expand Tweet

Of the over 300 employees affected by the closure, more than 50 held engineering and technical positions. The list included 12 race engineers, four car chiefs, and four individuals designated as 'third race engineers.'

The comprehensive list also encompassed positions related to all car components and other staff, such as flight attendants, facility housekeepers, and show car drivers.

As to the Stewart Haas Racing drivers, Chase Briscoe is set to join Joe Gibbs Racing next season, driving the #19 Toyota. NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry will drive the iconic #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford next season, while Noah Gragson will join Front Row Motorsports. Ryan Preece is yet to announce his plans for 2025.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick's former crew chief, Rodney Childers, one of Stewart Haas Racing's MVPs, is set to join Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Exploring the Haas Factory Team driver lineup for 2025

Stewart Haas Racing's roots can be traced back to 2002, when Gene Haas started the Haas CNC Racing team. The organization has since remained in the Cup Series and is embarking on a new chapter in 2025 as the Haas Factory Team.

SHR Xfinity driver Cole Custer was announced as the driver of its lone Cup Series entry. Custer, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, will make a return to the premier series, driving the #41 Ford Mustang. The team will form a technical alliance with RFK Racing next season.

Aaron Kramer, who currently serves as the lead race engineer for Chris Buescher and the #17 RFK Racing team, was recently announced as the crew chief for Custer's #41 team.

Haas Factory Team is making wholesale changes at the Xfinity level, with Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer recently announced as the two drivers for 2025 and beyond. Creed will drive the #00 Ford Mustang, while Mayer will pilot the #41 Ford Mustang. The team has decided to discontinue the #98, currently driven by Riley Herbst.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback