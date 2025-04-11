NASCAR Rumors: Jimmie Johnson-led LMC offered record $45 million for RWR charter

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club (LMC) is in a legal fight with fellow Cup Series team Rick Ware Racing (RWR) over a charter deal, which was reportedly worth US$45 million, a new high in the sport's history.

LMC filed a lawsuit against RWR earlier this month and claimed that they had made an agreement to buy one of RWR’s charters, but RWR backed out. Charters guarantee NASCAR teams a spot in every race and also include a share of the prize money. With only 36 charters in the Cup Series, teams fight hard to get them and the prices for acquiring one are increasing.

During the latest episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi revealed the highest offer price for a charter. Bianchi revealed,

"I've talked to a lot of people involved in this. Do you know how much [Legacy Motor Club] paid [Rick Ware Racing] for the charter? $45 million, which would be a new high in this sport."

The Athletic's reporter also mentioned the previous record of $40 million, which Spire Motorsports paid to Live Fast Motorsports in 2023.

The lawsuit, filed in the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Courts, is likely about when the charter was supposed to switch hands. LMC said that it was for the 2026 season, while RWR claimed it was meant for 2027, as reported by The Athletic. LMC said in a court statement:

"Not only did the parties sign the agreement, they initialed every page for good measure. Indeed, the parties agreement (redacted) has been clear from almost the beginning of the parties' negotiations."

Both LMC and RWR have two charters each. LMC fields the two full-time Toyota Camry teams for John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones in the NASCAR Cup Series. Jimmie Johnson also races the team's No. 84 car part-time. RWR uses one for Cody Ware and leases the other to RFK Racing.

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club blocks RWR charter sale to other parties

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club was able to temporarily block the sale charter by Rick Ware Racing. On Wednesday, April 9, the court released a temporary restraining order to freeze the sale.

This stops RWR from selling its charter to anyone else for at least the next 10 days. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass wrote about the same on X:

"Order says Rick Ware Racing is restrained from selling, leasing, or otherwise encumbering the charter in question for at least 10 days or until agreement by Legacy and RWR."

RWR also responded with a public statement and claimed that LMC is twisting the facts and trying to damage their reputation. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson, who took over the majority ownership of LMC in January, has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

