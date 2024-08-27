NASCAR Rumors: Job posting hints at potential 24/7 TV Channel launch

NASCAR is rumored to be adding a 24/7 TV channel, wherein the fans can savor non-stop racing updates with new, original, and archived content. While the officials have confirmed the online job posting for a content programming manager, they haven't commented on 'NASCAR Channel (Fast),' as mentioned in the posting.

The sport is looking to expand its digital horizon with what appears to be a streaming service or subscription model TV channel. Their job posting on Indeed read as follows (via Taylor Kitchen on X).

"This person is responsible for leveraging NASCAR’s extensive portfolio of new original content and historical video archives to program the NASCAR Channel (FAST),” the posting reads. “The manager will work to optimize consumption to help grow the emerging digital platform and manage the day-to-day functions of the channel.”

The required content manager will be responsible for the day-to-day scheduling of operations of the rumored channel, manage the scheduling system to inform the viewers about the live on-air schedule, be well-versed with NASCAR's current and archived materials, derive strategies to grow the channel by studying market trends, cross-platform content collaboration, and ensuring third-party content deals for the channel, among others.

The candidate must have a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university and a minimum work experience of five years in broadcast, cable, or digital programming. The applicant should also boast knowledge of CRM software and reporting platforms and be proficient in using all company-provided hardware and software.

Though the Race Team Alliance, which includes the Cup Series teams, has a digital streaming platform, Racing America, which has its own FAST channel, the rumored 24/7 TV channel could provide exclusive content unavailable to other platforms.

Rumored 'NASCAR Channel' is said to be resembling the decades-old SPEED channel

The rumored 24/7 Channel resembles the SPEED channel. The latter was a sports-oriented cable and satellite TV network, dedicated to motorsports programming. It was launched on December 31, 1995, and featured programs about motorsport industries, and domestic and international racing events, including the American Le Mans Series, Rolex Sports Car Series, and F1.

After the acquisition by News Corporation in 2001, SPEED's roster included automobile-based reality shows, NASCAR programs, and motorsports news. This included new programs such as 'Totally NASCAR,' 'Fox Sports Net,' and 'NASCAR RaceHub.'

'Trackside' and 'NASCAR RaceDay,' were the pre-race shows while 'NASCAR Victory Lane' included the post-race happenings. The SPEED channel had a weekly show, 'Wind Tunnel with Dave Despain,' featuring interviews and conversations about motorsport events and news.

However, after nearly two decades of operation, Fox Sports reported they wouldn't renew F1 broadcasting rights after the 2012 season, and a few months later on March 5, 2013, Fox Sports announced shutdown and replaced SPEED by Fox Sports 1.

