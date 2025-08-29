NASCAR Rumors: Kaulig Racing expected to downsize Xfinity program in 2026 to boost Truck Series with Daniel Dye linked

NASCAR team, Kaulig Racing, is reportedly looking to downsize its Xfinity Series program next year to boost its Truck Series operation. According to the latest rumors, the Matt Kaulig-owned team might put Daniel Dye, the Xfinity Series Rookie driver, in the Truck Series in 2026.In the ongoing NASCAR season, Kaulig Racing fields two full-time and one part-time car in the Cup Series, and three full-time cars in the Xfinity Series. However, they still do not have a Truck Series program, but as per reports, they are set to have one in 2026, as they recently tied up with Ram Trucks.If Kaulig enters the Truck Series scene, they are likely to cut down on their Daniel Dye entry from the Xfinity Series and put a charter in the Truck Series with the same rookie driver, as per multiple rumors. As a result, they will have two full-time and one part-time Cup Series, two full-time Xfinity Series, and one Truck Series entry.However, the rumors that surfaced on social media, such as on Reddit or Instagram, did not clarify the nature of the entry — full-time or part-time. It will be interesting to see the course of action Matt Kaulig takes when the 2025 season ends.Kaulig Racing is a professional stock car racing team that was opened in 2016. Matt Kaulig is the team owner, and Chris Rice is the team principal. The team is based in Welcome, North Carolina, and is in a partnership with Chevrolet.Ty Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, and Will Brown compete for Kaulig in the Cup Series, while Daniel Dye, Josh Williams, Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley, Will Brown, and Christian Eckes compete in the Xfinity Series.Matt Kaulig shared his thoughts as Kaulig Racing partnered with RamMatt Kaulig, the owner of Kaulig Racing, shared his thoughts as his team partnered with Ram for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series. Speaking about his team's partnership with Ram, the brand that is returning to the sport after 14 years, here's what he said:&quot;I know Ram doesn't do anything small, as you can see by the dealerships and everything else, and I know at Kaulig Racing, we don't do anything small. So when we're going into the truck series, we're not going to kind of silently come in or just kind of tiptoe our way in. We're doing it big.&quot; (Via NASCAR.com)Ram Trucks is an American mid-sized truck company under the Stellantis North America group (they were under the Chrysler group earlier). It was formerly known as Dodge Ram and was founded in 2009. Under the Dodge brand, Ram participated in NASCAR until the 2012 season.