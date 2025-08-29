  • NASCAR
NASCAR Rumors: Kaulig Racing expected to downsize Xfinity program in 2026 to boost Truck Series with Daniel Dye linked

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Aug 29, 2025 00:22 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: Imagn
Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Dye - Source: Imagn Images

NASCAR team, Kaulig Racing, is reportedly looking to downsize its Xfinity Series program next year to boost its Truck Series operation. According to the latest rumors, the Matt Kaulig-owned team might put Daniel Dye, the Xfinity Series Rookie driver, in the Truck Series in 2026.

In the ongoing NASCAR season, Kaulig Racing fields two full-time and one part-time car in the Cup Series, and three full-time cars in the Xfinity Series. However, they still do not have a Truck Series program, but as per reports, they are set to have one in 2026, as they recently tied up with Ram Trucks.

If Kaulig enters the Truck Series scene, they are likely to cut down on their Daniel Dye entry from the Xfinity Series and put a charter in the Truck Series with the same rookie driver, as per multiple rumors. As a result, they will have two full-time and one part-time Cup Series, two full-time Xfinity Series, and one Truck Series entry.

However, the rumors that surfaced on social media, such as on Reddit or Instagram, did not clarify the nature of the entry — full-time or part-time. It will be interesting to see the course of action Matt Kaulig takes when the 2025 season ends.

Kaulig Racing is a professional stock car racing team that was opened in 2016. Matt Kaulig is the team owner, and Chris Rice is the team principal. The team is based in Welcome, North Carolina, and is in a partnership with Chevrolet.

Ty Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, and Will Brown compete for Kaulig in the Cup Series, while Daniel Dye, Josh Williams, Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, Justin Haley, Will Brown, and Christian Eckes compete in the Xfinity Series.

Matt Kaulig shared his thoughts as Kaulig Racing partnered with Ram

Matt Kaulig, the owner of Kaulig Racing, shared his thoughts as his team partnered with Ram for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series. Speaking about his team's partnership with Ram, the brand that is returning to the sport after 14 years, here's what he said:

"I know Ram doesn't do anything small, as you can see by the dealerships and everything else, and I know at Kaulig Racing, we don't do anything small. So when we're going into the truck series, we're not going to kind of silently come in or just kind of tiptoe our way in. We're doing it big." (Via NASCAR.com)

Ram Trucks is an American mid-sized truck company under the Stellantis North America group (they were under the Chrysler group earlier). It was formerly known as Dodge Ram and was founded in 2009. Under the Dodge brand, Ram participated in NASCAR until the 2012 season.

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
