NASCAR Rumors: Martin Truex Jr.'s future with JGR in jeopardy following insider comments

NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. could very well part ways from Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025, according to latest reports.

Former two-time Xfinity Series champion and a Cup veteran, Truex has been long contemplating his retirement from the sport. The 43-year-old, who won the Cup Series in 2017, was said to be bidding adieu to NASCAR at the end of his contract last season but signed a one-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex's contemplation of retirement has been ongoing for the past three seasons. Although he failed to secure a finish higher than fourth place in 2022, he returned for the 2023 season on a one-year deal, ultimately clinching three victories and the regular season championship. Similarly, he decided to continue racing in 2024 with yet another one-year contract.

While winless after 11 races in the ongoing season, Martin Truex Jr. has continued to impress with his performances. The No. 19 Toyota driver is ranked second in the Cup standings and has delivered top-5 and top-10 finishes consistently.

However, with his future beyond 2024 still up in the air, a brand-new report from 'Rubbin Is Racing' podcast co-host Spider suggests that Truex could be weighing his options for next season. According to the report, Martin Truex Jr. could be leaving Joe Gibbs Racing come next season, only to be replaced by his younger brother and Xfinity driver Ryan.

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup race in Kansas this weekend, Spider revealed:

"Word on the street in Mooresville is that Martin has had enough. Bass Pro Shops is going away, the clear path is for Ryan Truex to Cup."

Sponsorship rumors further strengthen claims of Martin Truex Jr. leaving JGR

A report from Sports Business Journal last week suggested that long-time JTG Daugherty sponsor Kroger could be parting ways with the team to move to Joe Gibbs Racing.

The report suggests a potential shakeup at JTG Daugherty Racing, with America’s largest supermarket chain considering switching teams in 2025. Nearly half a dozen executives from JTGD Racing's ownership group have allegedly identified Kroger as a potential sponsor that could move away from the team next season.

This report aligns with the latest rumors of Martin Truex Jr. leaving Joe Gibbs Racing. With Truex's sponsor Bass Pro Shops rumoured to be leaving the team next season, the scenario makes sense.

Martin Truex Jr. has 395 points to his name after 11 races. The 43-year-old driver has registered three top-5 finishes so far in the season.