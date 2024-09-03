NASCAR Rumors: Netflix Docuseries threatened by charter deal negotiations

NASCAR is finalizing a new charter system with its top teams this week to prevent delays during the upcoming playoffs, which begin in Atlanta. However, with Netflix filming a second season of its NASCAR docuseries, there are concerns that teams may withdraw filming permissions if the charter deal is not finalized.

The first NASCAR docuseries, "NASCAR: Full Speed," which aired on Netflix earlier this year, showcased the playoff struggles of various drivers. Now, with the 2016 charter deal expiring and teams like Stewart-Haas Racing facing financial issues, the second season is under threat.

The negotiations for a new charter system have been ongoing for two years as the teams demand increased media rights revenue and more influence over rule changes. NASCAR, however, disagrees on several key terms, and signs of tension were evident at Darlington Raceway

Crews were spotted at Darlington filming drivers who were on the cusp of making the playoffs, such as RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher. Teams have indicated they may withdraw permission for filming if the charter deal isn’t settled.

The teams received the latest draft of the proposed charter deal last week. They are still negotiating regarding the extent of their influence over major rule changes from 2025 to 2031. Some teams may be ready to sign the deal soon, but it is uncertain whether a final agreement will be reached this week or if all teams will agree at the same time.

Concerns also exist about how the proposed deal might impact team relationships with drivers and their ownership of assets.

"I don't want to disparage NASCAR and lose it" - Curtis Polk shirt over NASCAR charter deal

In response to a new clause in the charter deal that limits negative comments about NASCAR, 23XI Racing investor Curtis Polk wore a bold shirt to last week's Darlington race.

“Please don’t ask me about my Charter. I don’t want to disparage NASCAR and lose it,” said the paper on Polk's shirt.

Co-owner of 23XI Racing, Michael Jordan, fears NASCAR will struggle without charters. Denny Hamlin, the other owner of the team, noted on his Actions Detrimental podcast that this clause is causing frustration. He also commented on the shirt.

"I would choose not to speak about it. I think it kind of speaks for itself. I can’t believe he actually wore that. They do not want you speaking negatively; it’s a new ad to the charter agreement; we’ll see how that goes,” said Hamlin.

With the first playoff race scheduled for September 8th at Atlanta Motor Speedway, there is a pressing need to finalize the charter agreement. The outcome of these negotiations will impact both the teams and the ongoing Netflix docuseries.

