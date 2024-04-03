NASCAR Rumors: Tony Stewart's Stewart-Haas Racing faces potential charter sales and downsizing in spotlight

Tony Stewart's NASCAR Cup Series outfit Stewart Haas Racing is reportedly contemplating charter sales and downsizing its four-car operation in the premier stock car racing series, amidst sponsor departures and declining results.

Stewart Haas Racing is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer and 3x Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and business owner Gene Haas, who also owns a Formula 1 team. The Cup Series team has won multiple championships at the premier level.

Sports Business Journal reports that charter sales at SHR are a "hot topic" of discussion within the NASCAR garage. Many insiders have indicated that rumors regarding the potential sale of the team's charters are circulating within the Cup Series. However, Tony Stewart's team has declined to comment on the rumors.

Stewart Haas Racing currently fields four cars in the Cup Series. Following Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola's retirement, its Cup roster for the 2024 season includes rookie Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece.

After Kevin Harvick's impressive nine-win season in 2020, SHR has struggled to replicate such success, especially following the introduction of the next-gen car in 2022. Additionally, the team has also racked up significant penalties in the same period.

Harvick's retirement was followed by an exodus of high-profile sponsors including Anheuser Busch, Hunt Brothers Pizza. Smithfield Foods also left the team following Almirola's retirement. The combination of declining results, departing sponsors, and the expiring Ford contract indicates that SHR might consider downsizing its Cup Series operations.

While NASCAR Cup Series charter sales have reached record figures in recent times, the uncertainty surrounding the new charter deal has created doubts for potential buyers. However, newer teams such as 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing and Legacy Motor Club are reportedly looking to expand, with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports team also considering buying a charter.

Exploring Tony Stewart's comments on SHR's charter sales

Rumors regarding SHR's charter sales surfaced last season following the team's decline in performance. After Cole Custer won the Xfinity championship at Phoenix Raceway last season, team co-owner Tony Stewart was questioned if there were any conversations about charter sales or downsizing.

Stewart quickly shut down the question, as he told the media in the press conference (via Speedwaydigest.com):

"Why are we talking about this on Saturday night when this guy just won a championship? Let's talk about J.T. doing an awesome job and our driver doing an awesome job winning a championship tonight."

SHR kicked off its 2024 campaign with better results, however its start to the season has been marred by penalties.