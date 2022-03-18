NASCAR has to run with a hybrid system for 24 Hours of Le Mans

It’s official, NASCAR will be making its entry at 24 Hours of Le Mans for the Garage 56 come 2023 as it marks its 100th anniversary.

They confirmed the news on March 17th and they will be heading to this special event in partnership with one of its racing teams. Hendrick Motorsports' competition vice president will be overseeing the project.

On Twitter, NASCAR broke the news of the partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

However, most new fans are wondering what this hyped Garage 56 program is.

The Garage 56 is an unofficial competition that exhibits automobile technology's future in the auto industry. Some of the key factors considered in Garage 56 include fuel-saving and carbon emission reduction.

Highlights were on Twitter:

"What is Garage 56? Everything you need to know about NASCAR’s @24hoursoflemans entry."

#NextGenG56 What is Garage 56? Everything you need to know about NASCAR's @24hoursoflemans entry.

Since the competition is not official, technical rules and regulations don’t apply. The idea behind the race is to create enough space to showcase the creativity behind the automobiles.

Garage 56 was inaugurated in 2012, and since then, the spot has been doing a great job showing the world the unique technology behind the motors.

Some of the organizations that have gotten the opportunity to enter the Garage 56 include Green GT H2 in 2013 and Nissan ZEOD RC. L’Automobile Club de l’Ouest ACO declined the 2015 application since the applicant didn’t meet the required standards.

NASCAR's partnership with the Garage 56 program in 2023

As of 2023, they have been given a slot to showcase what they have in terms of technology for their newly introduced Next Gen car. This was after ACO conducted their regular standard check and confirmed their support for NASCAR Garage 56 in 2023.

The event is in partnership with Chevrolet, Goodyear, and Hendrick Motorsports. They are intending to race at the event with a specially modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a next gen car. This perfect combination of a Racing team, Manufacturer as well as Tire will surely bring something unique to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ahead of the event, they are set to spend over 10 months in an intensive testing period to meet the required specifications aligning with Le Mans. Some of the key things they will be upgrading include headlights, air jacks, taillights, and others.

On Twitter, Motorsport.com highlighted the use of a hybrid engine system in full-blown competition.

motorsport.com/lemans/news/le… 🗓 It looks like we have a date for the first time that #NASCAR will use a hybrid engine system in full-blown competition...Get the full story 🗓 It looks like we have a date for the first time that #NASCAR will use a hybrid engine system in full-blown competition...Get the full story 👇motorsport.com/lemans/news/le…

