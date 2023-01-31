NASCAR's 20-year-old driver Max Gutierrez and brother Federico involved in a deadly car crash

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez and his younger brother, Federico, were involved in a life-threatening incident on Sunday (January 30) in Mexico City. According to multiple media reports, Max's brother, Federico, has died.

Max Gutierrez was driving their Porsche Boxster near Valle de Bravo, near the Valle de Bravo resort about 60 miles west of Mexico City, when his car collided with a Ford Explorer pickup truck.

His brother was marked dead at the scene while Gutierrez was immediately transported to the local hospital by helicopter with unidentified injuries but is expected to be announced sometime soon.

The truck was driven by an unidentified old man accompanied by his wife, however, their names have not been released yet. One of them was also injured and taken to hospital by helicopter in Mexico City. Another woman was also trapped in the truck and shifted to a local hospital. As of now, the conditions of those in the truck are unknown.

Max Gutierrez has won six Super Kart Championships, along with the Truck Mexico Series championship in 2018, and the NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series in 2020.

Max Gutierrez’s Truck Series team, AM Racing, released a statement, saying:

“AM Racing extends our sincerest condolences to the Gutierrez family on their loss of their son, Federico. Fico was an extended member of the AM Racing family, often joining his brother Max trackside last season and we will forever cherish those memories."

"Our thoughts and prayers are not only with the family, but also with Max during his recovery and grieving process. "Though he brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love." Lamentations 3:32”

Max Gutierrez competed in several NASCAR-based series

Max Gutierrez has also competed part-time in the Camping World Truck Series, driving the #22 and #37 Chevrolet Silverados for AM Racing, and part-time in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the #32 Chevrolet SS for the same team.

In 2021, he ran full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East, driving the #30 Ford Fusion for Rette Jones Racing and finished fourth in the standings with a win at New Smyrna Speedway.

Federico made his stock car racing debut in 2021 in a Late Model race. He competed in the NASCAR Truck Mexico Series, where he earned his first win in the fall of 2021, finishing third in the points table that season.

