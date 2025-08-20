NASCAR's 2026 plan could blur the line between Cup and Xfinity once again

NASCAR is considering changes to its driver participation rules in 2026, and it could reopen a debate it had settled years ago. The sanctioning body confirmed this week that it is reviewing limits on how many races Cup Series drivers can run in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Currently, drivers with more than three years of Cup experience are capped at five starts per year in Xfinity and five in Trucks. They are barred from playoff races and season finales to avoid influencing championship battles. The rule has been in place since 2020, when years of dominance by Cup regulars sparked backlash from fans and competitors.

Now, with Xfinity rebranding as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell says the restrictions are being reviewed (via Sports Business Journal):

"We're going to look at who is able to race in the series in the future as well and maybe make some changes down the road. You look at all of our series and we've had limits on, 'Could a Cup driver compete? How many races could they compete?' So we've certainly had discussions?"

NASCAR could raise the cap, letting Cup Series drivers appear more often, or it could tighten the rules further to give younger drivers more room. Each option has a direct effect on how fans view the series and how much opportunity new drivers get to prove themselves.

When Cup drivers stay away, Xfinity rising stars like Jesse Love or Connor Zilisch have a clearer path to wins and playoff runs. That builds careers. But when Cup drivers return, ticket sales, TV ratings, and media attention tend to rise.

NASCAR Cup driver participation in Xfinity can reduce the talent gap

Even with the restrictions, the performance gap between Cup and Xfinity Series remains wide. Ty Gibbs won 21% of his starts in the second tier and the 2022 title before moving up in 2023, but is still searching for his first Cup win. 2023 Xfinity champion Cole Custer is currently 34th in the Cup standings. The gulf between the two levels is clear and raises questions about Cup drivers' appearances in the feeder series.

Some veterans believe so. Kenny Wallace, who has the most Xfinity starts in history, has argued for Cup participation. He pointed to examples from 2025, when Cup's Shane van Gisbergen faced off against teenager Connor Zilisch on road courses. Zilisch lost to SVG in Chicago but proved himself in Sonoma and Watkins Glen. Racing head-to-head against established stars added weight to his wins.

But the other side is also true. Of the 23 Xfinity races so far this season, five have gone to Cup regulars. Kyle Larson owns two of those victories, and he made his feelings clear earlier this year at Darlington. He said (via heavy.com):

"I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit because they just don't let Cup guys run anymore… I like to go run those Xfinity races and just get 10-second leads to let them realize that they've got a lot of room to improve."

Larson's view is that Cup participation pushes the younger field to get better. Critics argue it simply takes wins and exposure away from the very drivers the series is designed to showcase.

That is the balance NASCAR is trying to strike as it prepares to launch a new era in 2026. The sport wants the credibility that comes from young stars winning on their own, but it also wants the star power that sells tickets and boosts ratings.

