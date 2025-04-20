NASCAR's Greg Biffle flies high to make Easter unforgettable for kids with massive egg drop

Greg Biffle wanted to make sure the kids of his local community had a happy Easter. The former NASCAR Cup Series star did his part in doing so when he dropped 1,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter for a children's Easter egg hunt in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

The 19-time Cup Series winner posted a 31-minute video on YouTube with an up-close look at how he dropped the eggs out of the helicopter. Biffle's co-pilot was seen wearing an Easter bunny costume while riding in the helicopter in honor of the occasion. The former driver of the #16 posted the video link to X.

"Watch the full heli egg drop video here," he wrote.

In the video description, Biffle gave viewers a brief insight into what to expect in the video. The description said:

"This Easter Saturday , we took things to the next level — literally. We suited up as the Easter Bunny and took to the skies in a helicopter to drop thousands of Easter eggs on a field full of excited kids and families all supporting Valley Hope Foundation."

Matt Van Swol, a photographer for Apple, brought Biffle's heartwarming video to light via X, noting the former Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion used his helicopter last year to help aid victims of Hurricane Helene. Biffle responded to Van Swol's acknowledgment, writing:

"And had a blast doing it !! Thanks for sharing"

Greg Biffle's efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene last month earned him the 2024 Myers Brothers Award, which he was presented with at the NASCAR Awards show at the conclusion of last year. The Washington native helped hurricane victims across Western North Carolina and East Tennessee.

On the racing side of things, Biffle hasn't raced full-time in NASCAR since the end of the 2016 season. He competed for car owner Jack Roush for the entirety of his Cup career, which spanned from 2003-2016. Biffle won 19 races and finished a best of second in the points standings in 2005.

Greg Biffle provided a "before and after" glimpse of Western North Carolina city after Hurricane Helene

Swannanoa, North Carolina, was one of the first towns Greg Biffle visited when helping the victims of Hurricane Helene back in September 2024. Now, the former NASCAR star gave his Instagram followers an up-close look at how the town is recovering following the devastating storm.

Biffle took to Instagram with a side-by-side video from the point of view of his helicopter, looking down on Swannanoa. One clip is from October 2024, the other is from April 2025. Biffle wrote:

"A quick before and after of one of the first towns in WNC we visited 7 months ago. A lot of progress but still a lot to be done #wnc #hurricanehelene #helicopter"

Greg Biffle last competed in NASCAR in 2022 on a part-time basis in the Cup Series. His final career win came at Michigan in 2013.

