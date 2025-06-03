NASCAR’s Hall of Fame facility all set for significant investment worth over $20M - Report

The NASCAR Hall of Fame facility, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set to undergo a major renovation, the first since its opening in 2010. The Charlotte City Council is said to be considering a $25 million investment for the project, which would include significant changes to the layout.

Located in Uptown Charlotte, the Hall of Fame opened to the public on May 11, 2010. Situated on a five-acre site, the facility spans 86,500 square feet and stands as a tribute to the sport's rich heritage. It features artifacts, exhibits, a Hall of Honor, a theater, a restaurant, and a gear shop. The Hall is owned by the Charlotte City Council and licensed by NASCAR.

In a recent report, Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV wrote that the City Council is considering a $25 million investment in the venue. Proposed changes include creating a new education space, relocating the event space to the current cafe area, which would in turn replace the Legends Room, and moving the Gear Shop to the former studio space.

The facility is operated by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) and had 201,000 visitors last year, the second-highest footfall since its inauguration. According to the CRVA, it generates a $74 million economic impact on the city annually.

"Charlotte City Council is discussing $25 million worth of improvements for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Plans call for a relocation of the gear shop to the former NASCAR Studio location, a new education space, a relocation of the cafe and additional event space @wsoctv" Bruno wrote on X.

NASCAR Hall of Fame regularly moves around the exhibits, but Executive Director Winston Kelley suggested that there has not been any update of this magnitude. The City Council is expected to consider the project in late summer.

The Hall of Fame facility and the adjacent Charlotte Convention Center also serve as the venue for inducting new members into the Hall of Fame, with the upcoming Class formally getting inducted on January 23, 2026.

Exploring the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026

NASCAR recently announced its newest Hall of Fame inductees, with a 49-member panel selecting three icons of the sport. Kurt Busch and Harry Gant were elected from the Modern Era ballot, while Ray Hendrick was chosen from the Pioneer ballot.

Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, was an obvious choice for the panel, as he was the only Cup champion on the Modern Era ballot, with 34 career Cup victories. However, his off-track controversies nearly kept him from being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Harry Gant, a winner of 18 Cup Series races, was also elected from the Modern Era ballot. He is one of the few drivers in the modern era to win four consecutive races and is an IROC champion as well as a two-time Southern 500 winner.

Ray Hendrick was selected from the Pioneer ballot for his remarkable career, with over 700 victories in the Modified and Late Model Sportsman series.

Humpy Wheeler, known for revolutionizing the fan experience at the racetrack during his tenure as president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, will receive the Landmark Award for his contributions to the sport.

