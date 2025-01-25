NASCAR's Jamie Little shares about heartwarming effort to help local shelters in devastating cold, urges fans to join the cause

Renowned NASCAR personality Jamie Little took to social media to appeal for help amid the severe cold spell in the United States. In an Instagram post, she urged fans to donate and support efforts to keep "hundreds of animals" warm during the challenging winter conditions.

The NASCAR reporter recently shared a post on social media showcasing the animals in shelters who are in need of assistance during the winter months. The post also highlighted the warm clothes and blankets that have been collected for their comfort.

Besides this, she also urged fans to consider adopting a few dogs or pups who needed homes. By using the hashtag #SaveThemAll, in addition to #ToyotaPartner, Jamie Little reached out for help. Here's what she wrote in the caption:

"When my local shelter reaches out for help, I answer. Their heat went out during negative temperatures (with hundreds of animals in their care) and blankets were a savior (and fosters!)."

"Lots of laundry needs to be done, so here we are. Also visited some pups who need homes. Please consider adopting or at least lending your time to your local shelters. Every little bit helps."

The United States is reportedly experiencing a cold January. Dangerously cold weather from the Arctic has engulfed North America, with both Canada and the United States facing significant cold waves.

The BBC reported that the lowest temperatures in the United States plunged to between -27°F (-33°C) and -29°F (-34°C) across Wisconsin and Minnesota. Adding to these conditions, many southern regions also experienced heavy snowfall.

Notably, BBC also reported that the west coast of the United States is on high alert, as another round of moderate to strong Santa Ana winds is expected around southern California in the next few days. This will significantly increase the chance of another wildfire in that region.

Jamie Little shared her thoughts on the devastating Los Angeles wildfire

During the devastating Los Angeles wildfire that destroyed properties worth billions and took numerous lives, Jamie Little took to her social media to share her feelings. The 46-year-old wrote on her official X account that the fire that broke out earlier in January was heartbreaking to watch.

"This fire disaster is heartbreaking to watch here in So Cal. The winds are unbelievable. I heard evacuees being turned away at my hotel. Feeling helpless," she wrote on X.

The recent wildfire in Southern California has been reported as one of the United States' most costly natural disasters, causing over $250 billion in property damage. The fire resulted in the evacuation of more than 150,000 people, destroyed over 15,000 structures, and tragically claimed the lives of 28 individuals.

Jamie Little is currently working as a pit Reporter and play-by-play announcer for NASCAR on Fox. She covers all three NASCAR national series races: the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

