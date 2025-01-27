NASCAR's Josh Bilicki sends heartfelt anniversary message to wife Kaitlyn on their first year together

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki is celebrating a year of marriage with his wife Kaitlyn. In an Instagram post, Bilicki wrote a heartfelt message for his significant other coupled with some snaps taken from their wedding day in Wisconsin.

Bilicki is a 29-year-old Wisconsin native who made over 200 starts in NASCAR. For 2025, the driver will return to DGM Racing piloting the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for a handful of races.

In celebration of their first anniversary, Josh Bilicki looked forward to more years with his wife and their expected child.

"Hard to believe it’s already been one trip around the sun since we tied the knot. Looking forward to a life time more with you and our little dude that’s almost here!!" Bilicki wrote on Instagram.

Below is the driver's post from their wedding last year.

Since tying the knot last year, Josh Bilicki has made a little over 20 starts in NASCAR, including in the Cup Series with MBM Motorsports. His best Cup finish in the previous season was in the Chicago street race in P28.

In the Xfinity Series, the Wisconsin native ran the No. 91 and No. 92 Chevrolet for DGM Racing on a part-time basis. He also made a few starts in the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, including the Charlotte Roval race where he scored his season-best in P8.

He will return to the No. 91 Chevy for DGM Racing this year starting with the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona scheduled for February 15.

Josh Bilicki shares his thoughts on 2025 season with DGM Racing

Josh Bilicki (91) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Earlier this month, DGM Racing announced the return of Josh Bilicki in the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro. Bilicki expressed excitement about driving for the team for the fourth consecutive year and believed in the future of the team led by owner and former NASCAR driver Mario Gosselin.

In a press release, the 29-year-old said:

“I am so excited to rejoin DGM Racing in 2025. I truly believe in what the Gosselin family is building at DGM Racing. I have seen firsthand the hard work this entire team puts in and the improvements made each year. Consistency is key, so being with this same group for a third consecutive year only made sense. I’m so thankful to everyone at DGM Racing and to all of our amazing sponsors for their continued support."

In his part, Gosselin said:

“Working with Josh is always a pleasure! His passion and dedication inspires everyone around him, and his relentless drive has been key to our growth."

Bilicki will compete alongside Ryan Ellis, who will run a full-time schedule in the No. 71 Chevy. Ellis will come off a three-year campaign with Alpha Prime Racing, where he failed to score a single top-10 finish. His best finish was a pair of P11s from the superspeedway races.

The duo will share the track on several occasions in the 2025 season, starting with the Daytona race next month.

