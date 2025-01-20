NASCAR’s King Richard Petty celebrates National Popcorn Day in style

NASCAR legend Richard Petty celebrated National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19, with a social media post showcasing his love for the snack. Petty, who has long been known for his passion for popcorn, shared a picture of himself enjoying it aboard his private jet.

In his post on X, he humorously dubbed himself America's biggest popcorn fan.

"Happy #NationalPopcornDay from America's biggest popcorn fan!" he wrote.

The roots of National Popcorn Day are unclear, but the day has been celebrated for many years to honor one of America’s favorite snacks. As per a recent report on Awareness Days, popcorn has a history that goes back thousands of years to ancient civilizations in the Americas and continues to hold a special place in modern culture. Petty’s tribute showed his love for the revered treat.

Richard Petty’s moniker, "The King," is a testament to his incredible accomplishments in NASCAR. With a record 200 Cup Series wins and seven championships to his name, Petty’s dominance earned him the title fans still use to celebrate his legacy.

Richard Petty's love for popcorn is not new

Richard Petty’s love for popcorn has been known since his years as a NASCAR driver. Fans have seen this side of Petty on various occasions, including a 1991 interview with WCI Magazine, where he spoke about his obsession with popcorn during his penultimate season as a professional racer.

As per a post on X, in the interview, Richard Petty acknowledged he couldn’t tell how much popcorn he’d eaten in his life, remarking that it might be "tons" and added:

"A bunch, I don't know how much... It's a bunch, that's all I know."

Richard Petty even acknowledged consuming two full bags of microwave popcorn daily, emphasizing how much he loved munching on the snack. Although he couldn’t pinpoint when his love for popcorn began, it became a significant part of his life.

His passion for popcorn wasn’t limited to his home either. He also revealed that when going to the movies, he wouldn't bother picking up just a bag of popcorn. Instead, he would go for the largest tub of popcorn available at the theaters.

“And when we go to the movies, I don't bother buying a bag or box of popcorn. Forget that. l get one of them barrels, know what I mean? That will just about do me for one movie,” he said in the same interview.

Richard Petty's legacy in NASCAR is unparalleled, but it's safe to say that he is more than just "the king" of stock car racing, he is also the king of popcorn.

