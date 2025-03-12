NASCAR’s Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell face off against dirt racing’s finest before Vegas event

Ahead of Sunday’s Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, the two of the sport’s star drivers, are set to lock horns against some of the best dirt racing drivers in the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season opener at Las Vegas.

Ad

Both NASCAR drivers are renowned for their skills on dirt tracks, with Kyle Larson being a standout in sprint car racing and Bell also making a name for himself in the dirt racing world after his boss Joe Gibbs lifts the dirt racing ban. The dirt racing event adds another exciting layer to the buildup before the NASCAR Cup Series hits Sin City.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kyle Laron and Christopher Bell will face off against some of dirt racing’s finest, including Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, Justin Sanders, Tyler Courtney, and Dominic Scelzi, in two two-day events.

The two-day 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing event kicks off at the half-mile dirt oval with Thursday’s (March 13) opener followed by Saturday (March 15).

In the offseason, Kyle Larson claimed the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series title, winning four races in quick succession in a span of less than a week. Hendrick Motorsports driver also won the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, marking his third Golden Driller trophy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whereas Christopher Bell is in phenomenal form in 2025, with three consecutive wins in the Cup Series, a World of Outlaws victory at Volusia Speedway Park, the Chili Bowl prelim event, and the Tulsa Shootout Non-Wing Outlaw Golden Driller.

Dirt racing drivers who are set to compete against Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell

A total of 33 drivers have entered for the High Limit opener as of now in the two-day event.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the entry list for Thursday’s and Saturday’s Kubota High Limit season opener at Las Vegas:

#2x - Justin Sanders #3 - Kaleb Montgomery #5 - Brenham Crouch #7 - Ashton Torgerson #7BC - Tyler Courtney #9 - Kasey Kahne #9R - Chase Randall #10 - Ryan Timms #13 - Daison Pursley #14 - Spencer Bayston #14BC - Corey Day #19 - Brent Marks #21 - Brian Brown #21P - Robbie Price #21T - Tanner Holmes #24 - Rico Abreu #24D - Danny Sams III #26 - Justin Peck #34 - Sterling Cling #41 - Dominic Scelzi #42 - Sye Lynch #49 - Brad Sweet #57 - Kyle Larson #69K - Christopher Bell (Thu) #69K - Daryn Pittman (Sat) #73 - Brady Bacon #83T - Tanner Carrick #84 - Ty Gibbs #87 - Aaron Reutzel #88 - Tanner Thorson #88A - Austin McCarl #88N - DJ Netto #92 - Andy Forsberg

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will make his Sprint Car debut behind the wheel of #84 CB Industries owned by Chad Boat on Thursday (March 13).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback