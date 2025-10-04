NASCAR’s latest filing encloses Brad Keselowski claiming they “did not prohibit” his participation in other racing leagues

NASCAR's latest filing included Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski's statement, emphasizing the governing body's approval to compete in multiple series. The disclosure emerged amid the sanctioning body's ongoing court battle with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.The situation arose last year, ahead of the 2025 season, when both teams refused to sign the charter agreement. They filed a lawsuit against NASCAR CEO Jim France, accusing him of creating a monopoly in the sport. Following this, the US Court of Appeals did not recognise the teams as charter entries; however, it allowed the teams to compete as open entries in the series.To prove their point, NASCAR asked Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski for his statement when he was approached by a racing series. Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) approached the Cup Series driver to compete in the short-track series in 2023, and Keselowski pointed out that the governing body allowed him to compete. Reflecting on that, the RFK driver stated:&quot;I was approached by a short-track series called Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) about driving in SRX races. I raced in the entire SRX series season (six races) in 2023. ... NASCAR did not prohibit my participation in the SRX series.&quot;Brad Keselowski competed in the six-race full-time SRX Series alongside fellow NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Kenny Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, and Austin Dillon. However, only Stewart and Keselowski were eligible for the points and finished the season in P3 and P4, respectively.&quot;They’re pushing me&quot;: Brad Keselowski expressed his feelings about his teammates in the 2025 seasonIn early 2025, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day ahead of the Talladega Superspeedway race in April. During the pre-race conference, Keselowski got candid about his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 season.The 41-year-old driver witnessed the worst season of his NASCAR Cup Series career this year since his rookie season. The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver failed to land a win in 31 starts this season and missed out on the playoffs. Additionally, his RFK teammates rank above him in the standings. Reflecting on the same, Brad Keselowski told the media,“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and the effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers.&quot;&quot;My goal for them is to put them in equipment and surround them with a team to where they can display that they’re elite race car drivers. I don’t feel like I’ve fully realized that yet. I’m pretty happy with the teams we’ve built around them.&quot;Brad Keselowski ranks 19th in the Cup Series points table with 654 points to his credit. Meanwhile, his teammate Chris Buescher ranks 17th with 789 points, and Ryan Preece sits 18th in the Cup Series standings with 717 points to his account.