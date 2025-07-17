NASCAR’s long-rumored San Diego race nears green light for 2026 season: Reports

Rumours of a NASCAR race in San Diego have been circulating around the NASCAR fraternity for quite some time now. The sport hasn't had any points-scoring races in Southern California since 2023, after Fontana fell off the schedule. This void might be filled with San Diego on the NASCAR calendar in the upcoming years of the sport.

As per RACER, a deal has been done for the sport to return to Southern California starting from the next season. San Diego has been a rumoured destination for the sport to set its foot in for over a year. The event could be planned in a similar manner to Chicago, a street course somewhere in Downtown, but recent talks around the garage suggested an alternative location, Coronado.

Coronado is an island or peninsula, which is connected to the mainland in San Diego and also holds a naval base on it. The Coronado will provide a suitable and interesting place for the fans to come and enjoy the race. As per RACER, the announcement may be made as soon as next week. The main question is whether San Diego would have to replace a place in the calendar and which would that be.

The sporting body is looking for racing again at two places: Mexico and Chicago. Chicago Street Course's three-year contract recently concluded, but it has shown interest in extending its contract. Even though Mexico has a multi-year contract, its confirmation of having a race in 2026 still remains unclear.

The NASCAR 2026 calendar may take a couple of more months to be finalised as there is a lot left for the officials to figure out and decide upon.

Austin Dillon shares how NASCAR racing on concrete is different from racing on Asphalt

Austin Dillon recently shared his thoughts on how NASCAR racing on concrete is different from racing on asphalt. He spoke about the race at Sonoma Raceway last weekend, as it is made up of concrete. The 35-year-old driver finished 21st during the Cup Series race over the weekend.

"When the rubber starts to fill those crevices in the concrete, the best way I could explain it is your front tires feel very greasy, like they just kind of slide across the top of the track, and you don’t feel them ever take a good bite. You’re sliding up, and when it’s ready to go back left, you pick up the gas and try to get back going. On asphalt tracks, you always have that edge. You can feel the right front. At Dover and Bristol, you’re a little bit on top of the track as it rubbers up," Dillon shared via Thesportsrush.

Dillon is currently ranked 28th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 331 points so far. He will be back in action for the next race at Dover International Speedway next weekend.

