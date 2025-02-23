NASCAR's Natalie Decker gives heartfelt look into life as a first-time mom with newborn routine

NASCAR Xfinity driver Natalie Decker shared her Saturday night routine with her newborn son in a recent social media post. She also revealed her plans to return to the racetrack this season.

Decker competes part-time in the Xfinity Series for DGM Racing and last competed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2024. The 27-year-old is a first-time mother to a baby boy and actively shares her life updates on Instagram. She posted a video explaining her night routine on Sunday.

"I'm a new first-time mommy and this is our Saturday night routine. Cuddles on the couch while Dad makes us a glass of wine is a necessity. Also, we're watching the XFINITY race and cheering on DGM Racing. Hopefully, soon our Saturday nights are spent at the racetrack and not at home. But right now, I'm really enjoying this newborn phase so much," Natalie Decker said.

Decker, who is married to fellow NASCAR driver Derek Lemke, announced her pregnancy in August last year. The couple welcomed its first child earlier this month.

"I love how my husband takes the really late-night feedings, and I can wake up around four or five in the morning and pick it back up. Because I'm not a night person, I'm a morning person, and he is a night person. He just loves staying up all night," Decker said (00:45 onwards).

Decker previously raced in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and earned a top-five finish at Daytona in 2020, the highest finish by a female driver.

"Best... and also the worst day of my life" - Natalie Decker on giving birth

Natalie Decker started karting as a kid and moved up to the Super Stock class in 2011. The Eagle River, Wisconsin native joined NASCAR’s diversity program in 2015 and raced full-time in ARCA, finishing seventh in 2018. She made her Xfinity debut in 2021 and made three starts last season with DGM Racing.

In a previous Instagram post on February 12, Decker opened up about giving birth and her newborn’s visit to an intensive care nursery.

"February 5th 2025 was the best day of my life and also the worst day of my life. Giving birth was so beautiful but having your baby taken away from you minutes after to get rushed to the NICU was the most painful thing I have ever experienced," Decker wrote.

"It was the longest 3 days of my life watching my little boy fight to get stronger in the NICU. Our Family of 3 are healthy and have been home now for 3 days, God is so good!! We are blessed with the best gift and I couldn’t be in a happier place."

Natalie Decker is currently the only female driver in the Xfinity Series.

