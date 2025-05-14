NASCAR's oldest team will take on prestigious honorary roles at the All-Star Race

Wood Brothers Racing will take center stage at the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18. As the team celebrates its 75th anniversary, NASCAR is honoring its legacy by assigning family members of the team to key ceremonial roles during the event.

Len Wood will serve as the honorary starter for the race, while Eddie Wood will drive the pace car, a Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Team President Jon Wood and NASCAR on FOX analyst Michael Waltrip, who once won the All-Star Race for the team, will give the command to start engines as the Grand Marshals for the event.

The honor comes at a fitting venue. North Wilkesboro Speedway holds deep roots in NASCAR’s early days and has been part of the Wood Brothers' story since 1957. Team founder Glenn Wood claimed poles at the track in 1958 and 1959. Before the track was first closed down in 1997, the team made 46 starts at the speedway, earning two wins, 14 top-fives, and 23 top-10s.

Jon Wood said the recognition is meaningful to the entire family. He shared (via Jayski.com):

“North Wilkesboro holds a special place in the history of our team and the sport, and it’s one of those tracks where NASCAR’s roots run deep. My family has been fortunate to be part of some incredible moments there over the years. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, it means a great deal to be recognized at a place that helped shape the sport and our team into what it is today.”

Founded in 1950 by Glenn and Leonard Wood, Wood Brothers Racing has stayed in the family for generations. Glenn’s sons Eddie and Len now serve as CEO and COO, respectively. Their sister Kim is CFO, and Eddie’s children Jon and Jordan hold leadership roles in team operations and marketing.

The team has achieved more than 100 NASCAR Cup Series wins and over 120 poles. It has raced with Hall of Famers like David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, and Dale Jarrett. WBR has won races in every decade since the 1950s, including its 100th win with Harrison Burton in 2024. In 2025, Josh Berry added another victory at Las Vegas.

Berry will drive the No. 21 Ford Mustang in the race, featuring a throwback paint scheme honoring Michael Waltrip’s 1996 All-Star Race win with the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR's all-new format for this year's All-Star Race

NASCAR has introduced several changes for the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, adding new elements to make the race more unpredictable. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a “promoter’s caution.”

This is a yellow flag that race officials can use at any point before Lap 220 of the 250-lap race. However, if a regular caution happens after Lap 200 and the promoter’s caution hasn’t been used yet, it will no longer be allowed.

The race distance has also been extended. This year’s event will run 250 laps, which is 50 laps more than in previous years. A competition caution will still take place at Lap 100 to allow teams to make adjustments.

A new feature called the “Manufacturer Showdown” will be part of the event. It will put Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota head-to-head. After the field is set for the main event, each manufacturer will have a team based on how many cars they have in the race. The manufacturer with the fewest entries will decide the size of each team.

The finishing positions of each team’s drivers will be added up, and the lowest total score will win. The race weekend will keep some traditional elements. There will be two heat races to set the starting order for the main event. A 100-lap All-Star Open will give other drivers a chance to qualify for the main race. The top two finishers from the Open and the winner of a fan vote on NASCAR.com will join the main event field.

Drivers already locked into the All-Star Race include those who won a Cup Series points race in 2024 or 2025, former All-Star Race winners who are full-time drivers, and full-time Cup Series champions.

