NASCAR's Saturday running under threat of windy weather conditions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR's Xfinity Series Spring Race At Las Vegas could be marred by some heavy wind as per the latest weather reports.

The weather hasn't been very kind to NASCAR in the 2024 campaign. The season's first race weekend in Daytona was largely affected by bad weather, postponing 2024's first Xfinity and Cup races to Monday.

While the subsequent race weekend in Atlanta proceeded without major disruptions, it appears that the upcoming Xfinity race in Las Vegas could once again be at the mercy of Mother Nature, with strong winds posing a significant concern.

The latest weather reports from Las Vegas indicate the possibility of wind gusts reaching 50-60 mph on Saturday. The National Weather Service, Las Vegas, NV, released an official warning for high wind on Saturday. The statement read:

"Wind advisory remains in effect until 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ Saturday. High wind warning remains in effect from 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ Saturday to 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ Sunday.

"Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or poles. Use extra caution if you must drive."

It remains to be seen whether the 300-mile NASCAR race in Las Vegas faces any difficulties due to the looming weather conditions.

What is the starting order for NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas?

Defending champion Cole Custer secured his first pole position of the season ahead of the Las Vegas race. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will share the front row with Chandler Smith.

Below is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race At Las Vegas:

1. Cole Custer (#00)

2. Chandler Smith (#81)

3. AJ Allmendinger (#16)

4. Parker Retzlaff (#31)

5. Austin Hill (#21)

6. Ryan Sieg (#39)

7. Parker Kligerman (#48)

8. Sammy Smith (#8)

9. Sheldon Creed (#18)

10. Aric Almirola (#19)

11. Riley Herbst (#98)

12. John Hunter Nemechek (#20)

13. Brandon Jones (#9)

14. Sam Mayer (#1)

15. Jesse Love (#2)

16. Corey Heim (#26)

17. Jeremy Clements (#51)

18. Brennan Poole (#44)

19. Leland Honeyman (#42)

20. Kyle Weatherman (#91)

21. Jeb Burton (#27)

22. JJ Yeley (#14)

23. Ryan Ellis (#43)

24. BJ McLeod (#78)

25. Shane Van Gisbergen (#97)

26. Dawson Cram (#4)

27. Kyle Sieg (#28)

28. Hailie Deegan (#15)

29. Blaine Perkins (#29)

30. Patrick Emerling (#07)

31. Nick Leitz (#92)

32. Josh Williams (#11)

33. Garrett Smithley (#6)

34. CJ McLaughlin (#38)

35. Sage Karam (#32)

36. Justin Allgaier (#7)

37. Anthony Alfredo (#5)

38. Joey Gase (#35)

Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing enters the race with two straight victories to his name at Daytona and Atlanta.