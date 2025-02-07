NASCAR’s Steve Phelps confirms talks with OEMs to futurise current charters among other aspects

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has said NASCAR is in talks with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the future. The discussions are being held to identify the pathway possible to integrate hybrid fuel technology in NASCAR.

With Formula 1 aiming for 100% sustainable fuels by 2026, NASCAR is also evaluating future powerplant, fuel, and body style options in collaboration with its car manufacturers. NASCAR's future decision regarding its official fuel partner is significant, especially as the sport prioritizes sustainability initiatives.

The organization could potentially seek a partner with a larger consumer presence or even combine the fuel and motor oil categories currently held by Sunoco and Mobil 1 respectively.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently highlighted the sport's ongoing collaboration with its three carmakers—Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota—to develop future strategies related to powerplants, fuel, and body styles. In an interview with Sports Business Journal, Steve Phelps, the President of NASCAR, said:

"What’s the (future) powerplant going to look like? What’s the fuel going to look like? What is the body style going to look like? How do we differentiate the series?’ All those things we are working with our (original equipment) partners on today," said Phelps.

Sunoco's long-standing sponsorship as the official fuel of NASCAR, dating back to 2004, is set to expire after the 2025 season, and negotiations for an extension have not yet yielded an agreement. This development arrives as Sunoco has strategically shifted its business focus from retail to fuel supply, following the sale of its convenience stores to 7-Eleven in 2017.

NASCAR broke major news concerning 3 OEMs in the sport

NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell had reassured fans and stakeholders that the existing three OEMs—Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota—are satisfied with their return on investment in the racing series. This comes amidst speculation about their potential involvement in Formula 1, with O'Donnell confidently stating that NASCAR's value and on-track product will continue to deliver for these manufacturers.

"When you look at the value that NASCAR provides, and the racing product we put on track, I’m confident that that will continue to deliver for them," O'Donnell told Sports Business Journal.

The discussion also touched on the potential addition of a fourth OEM, with Honda being rumored as a possibility.

"I wouldn’t say it’s definitely on the table but the engines and engine architecture is certainly a big topic for us with our existing (OEMs) and potential (OEMs) coming into the sport and that would mostly revolve around some type of hybrid model, so I would say that we’re in the exploration phase but also looking as you’ve seen with electric, hydrogen," he replied to SBJ.

NASCAR is exploring hybrid technology, which could be a key factor in attracting a new manufacturer to the sport. While NASCAR President Steve Phelps has expressed cautious optimism about adding a fourth OEM, emphasizing that negotiations are ongoing, the decision hinges on the future engine architecture, including the adoption of a hybrid model. The last time NASCAR had four manufacturers was in 2012, before Dodge left the sport.

