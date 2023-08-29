NASCAR’s Team Penske and Wood brothers to trade crew-chiefs for 2023 and 2024 season

In a surprising turn of events, NASCAR powerhouse Team Penske and historic team Wood Brothers Racing have announced a crew chief trade that is set to reshape the dynamics of the 2023 and 2024 racing seasons.

Effective immediately, Brian Wilson will step into the role of Crew Chief for Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang, while Jeremy Bullins will take the reins as Crew Chief for Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang.

The strategic decision to exchange crew chiefs between the two prominent teams has left fans and experts alike speculating on the potential impact it could have on the performance of both squads.

Brian Wilson, a seasoned veteran, has marked his 20th season with Team Penske. Throughout his extensive career, Wilson has cultivated a strong relationship with Austin Cindric, marked by numerous on-track successes.

The duo boasts an impressive record of 13 total NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) wins and a particularly dominant 2020 season, which ultimately propelled Cindric to secure the NXS Championship title.

NASCAR history of Brian Wilson and Jeremy Bullins

One of the most memorable moments of Wilson's career came in 2016, when he secured his first win as a Crew Chief with none other than Austin Cindric.

The victory occurred at the ARCA Racing Series event at Kentucky Speedway, cementing the foundation of a partnership that continues to thrive.

This history of shared victories lays the groundwork for an exciting new chapter as Wilson takes the helm of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

On the flip side, Jeremy Bullins, who has been instrumental in guiding the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang, is set to embrace a new challenge as he transitions to Team Penske in the Cup Series.

Bullins returns to the organization where he was previously involved, having played a pivotal role in steering the Wood Brothers team toward their 99th victory. Additionally, Bullins can take pride in mentoring Ryan Blaney to secure his first Cup Series victory at Pocono in 2017.

The trade signifies a commitment from both teams to leverage their strengths and optimize their performance in NASCAR.

The move also sparks anticipation and speculation about the strategic insights and innovative perspectives that each crew chief will bring to their new teams.

As NASCAR fans gear up for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the stage is set for entertaining racing action and potential breakthroughs.