NASCAR's Toni Breidinger becomes a face of Coach's new $145 Soho Sneaker campaign

Toni Breidinger, NASCAR's Truck Series driver and fashion-forward icon, is now the face of Coach’s new campaign for the $145 Soho Sneaker. The campaign was launched this April and taps into the real-world appeal of sneakers and features a multi-starrer cast, including athletes and artists shaping culture in their own unique ways.

Ad

The ad campaign, titled "Not Just for Walking," takes viewers through imaginative vignettes showing the sneaker being used in unexpected ways. Breidinger, who drives part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, is seen using the Soho Sneaker as a phone holder while lounging in a bathtub, and a coffee-cup holder inside her race car.

Other talents featured in the campaign include singer and rapper Audrey Nuna, model Giovanna Ramos, WNBA star Satou Sabally, and Auburn basketball player Tahaad Pettiford.

Ad

Trending

She reposted the video uploaded by Coach on her X account:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach's Chief Marketing Officer Joon Silverstein explained the campaign's vision in a press statement. She noted that the brand wanted to spotlight authenticity over hype (via Yahoo Life):

"With the launch of our Coach Soho sneaker, we wanted to tell a different kind of story. Not about hype. Not about status. Not about collecting. But about real life, and what consumers want from a sneaker today. Style that adapts to the many expressions of who they are."

Ad

She added:

"We brought this idea to life with a campaign featuring an amazing cast of talent who are each shaping culture in their own way at the intersection of sport, music and fashion."

The Soho Sneaker debuted during Coach’s Spring 2025 runway show and pays tribute to the cross-training sneakers of the late '80s and early '90s. It has an off-white body and subtle yellow detailing on the front and toe-end of the shoe. This makes it a minimalist yet expressive fashion choice, perfectly aligned with Silverstein's ethos of versatility.

Ad

These Soho Sneakers mark another crossover for Toni Breidinger, blending her motorsports success with growing influence in the style and lifestyle. She has a variety of endorsements in both her racing and modeling careers.

Ad

The 25-year-old partners with Toyota Racing Development on the track and is a Victoria's Secret model off-track. She has also worked with GAP, Free People, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In NASCAR, she carries brand backing from Raising Cane’s, Celsius, and Sunoco.

Toni Breidinger's clean 2025 Truck Series season continues amid campaign launch

Toni Breidinger before qualifying for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

While Toni Breidinger gains traction off-track, her 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is quietly solid, if not yet spectacular. After two part-time seasons with Tricon Garage, the #5 Toyota Truck driver is enjoying her first full-time Craftsman Truck Series campaign.

Ad

Breidinger currently sits 23rd in the standings with 93 points, with 11 races remaining before the playoffs. Despite the gap, one stat that stands out. Breidinger has finished every single race this season, i.e., zero DNFs so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That's noteworthy, especially in a field where chaos has been the norm. In the seven races so far, the series has seen 38 DNFs and 43 yellow flag cautions. Breidinger's ability to bring her #5 TRICON Garage truck home clearly shows a maturity behind the wheel in only her third year at NASCAR.

Nevertheless, the No. 5 entry has yet to register a top-15 finish this season, and Toni Breidinger will aim to progress in the upcoming stretch of races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More