NASCAR's Toni Breidinger poses in front of Joe Gibbs Racing’s lavish charter jet

Toni Breidinger has shared a social media update posing in front of Joe Gibbs Racing's Bombardier. The Californian has touched down for her seventh ARCA Menards Series race slated at the Iowa Speedway.

The 7/8-mile oval has been hosting the ARCA Series since 2006, and the upcoming race, scheduled to flag off tomorrow, will mark the 18th run hosted by the Speedway. Breidinger joined the Series part-time in 2018 but currently runs on a full-time schedule, spanning 20 races.

The fashion model-turned-motorsports driver posted an update on X, posing in the picture with her luggage and backpack. She stood in front of Joe Gibbs Racing's Bombardier CRJ-700.

Joe Gibbs Racing created a limited liability company to possess aircraft. Earlier, the LLC owned two Saab 2000s, but in a bid to be more efficient with their personnel movement to the speedways, the team obtained two ex-Air India Regional Bombardier CRJ-700s. The Saabs were sold to Alaska's Penair.

When the aircraft was launched in 2001, it cost nearly $24 million. Over a decade later, in 2012, the price surged to $35-36 million. Since its inception, the Bombardier CRJ-700's price has soared by about $18 million.

The CRJ-700 can carry up to 68 passengers in one go and can clock the maximum speed of Mach 0.852 or 544.336 miles per hour. The noteworthy aspect of the airline is its General Electric CF34-8C5 engines that produce a thrust of 61.3 kn. Since the Bombardier is a t-tail plane, it might go into an unwanted steep stall, creating a challenging situation. However, having a powerful engine can help the aircraft pull out of the stall despite being at Maximum TakeOff Weight (MTOW).

Joe Gibbs Racing isn't the only team to create an LLC for fielding charter planes

Transporting a vast number of employees isn't an easy task, and doing so week in and week out could put efficiency for a toss. As a result, teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Penske Racing opted to acquire charter planes through their LLCs.

Hendrick Motorsports opted for two ex-Chautauqua Embraer ERJ-145s, while Tony Stewart and Gene Haas took two CRJ-200s. The latter's planes would soon look for a new owner as the team will shut down their operations as the season concludes.

Roger Penske, however, acquired different planes- a 2003 Bombardier Challenger 800 for weekend movements and a 1999 Gulfstream G-IV for frequent jobs.

Roush Fenway Racing boasted two Boeing 727s until the 2017s. However, owing to their cost-cutting measures, the aircraft and two stock cars were retired. Richard Childress also had Embraers ERJ-120 and ERJ-135, but heavy operating costs left the team owner with no choice but to let go of the aircraft.