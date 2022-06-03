NASCAR's tweet on Pride Month has got fans confused

NASCAR is well known for using Twitter as its mode of communication, especially when sending a message to its fans. However, most of the time, their communication skills have been questioned.

Denny Hamlin has been a No.1 critic of NASCAR's communication skills. Earlier this week, they were in the spotlight following a poorly communicated tweet that aimed at celebrating the LGBTQ+ community's pride month in June.

While celebrating the LGBTQ community and pride month, several celebrities, social media accounts, and businesses posted their celebrations with well-written messages. However, for them, it seems their Twitter admin didn't get the assignment done as it was supposed to.

They posted a well-designed graphic that entailed a rainbow flag. The picture was on point, but the accompanying text became a discussion in the comment section.

The controversial tweet read:

" As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we acknowledge that recent actions have not aligned with NASCAR’s mission to be a welcoming sport for all. We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a more inclusive environment — in our workplaces, at the race track & in the stands."

While replying to the poorly captioned tweet, Jenner Fryer wrote:

“I’m not sure what this tweet is acknowledging… someone with the power to acknowledge such things admitted to me Abbott at Texas was a mistake. But below isn’t exactly clear which actions are out of alignment."

This is not the first time they have been roasted on their Twitter account for confusing information. As per the tweet, it has clearly stated that it is ready to create a more inclusive environment that will include everyone.

Fans feel that NASCAR should own up to their mistake

Many, however, feel NASCAR is being hypocritical following their close association with Gov. Greg Abbot, who has a negative approach to the LGBTQ+ community.

Abbot was the one who dropped the green flag at the All-Star Race that was held in Texas.

After Abbot issued a direct order to the state of Texas to remove a page that was offering help to transgender, lesbian and gay people, many big companies gathered and condemned his actions, but NASCAR was not among the companies.

Many fans feel that they should own up to their mistake and embrace the inclusivity issue with a lot of seriousness. Despite their critics, they partnered with Carolina's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce earlier this year for the 2022 season.

The main aim of their partnership was to create equitable change in their workplace.

However, they are yet to respond to any of the comments as they have remained silent. They have seen the response with everything said and done, and many hope they should make a good transformation.

