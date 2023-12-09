NASCAR's VP of Vehicle Performance draws “neutral to positive” conclusions post Phoenix test

NASCAR's final test session of the 2023 season has concluded with an air of positivity surrounding the changes as we head into the 2024 season. As has been a point of concern for the Next Gen Cup car since its introduction in the sport, several elements were tested last week to improve racing on short tracks, as well as tire falloff tests and compounds.

The test session at Phoenix Raceway also saw Toyota and Ford's new Cup Series challengers out on the track for the first time. With the 2-day session running its course with six teams and drivers giving feedback to the governing body, the changes proposed and tested seem to be working as intended.

NASCAR’s Vice President of Vehicle Performance Eric Jacuzzi summed up the 2 days and told NASCAR.com:

"I’ve never gone to a test and walked out like, 'Oh my god, this is great. This is what we’re doing.' It’s only six cars and there’s no money and points on the line. Coming out of here with direction on the tire, on the aero package that, yes, this is going to be neutral to positive."

The majority of the aerodynamic testing revolved around a new splitter and diffuser for the seventh-generation Cup car. In a bid to reduce downforce levels on the car itself while reducing dirty air for the following traffic, NASCAR seems to have finally struck a balance that drivers approve of.

2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney elaborated on the same and said:

“Yeah, a big difference, we unloaded exactly how we were here in the fall with this car, ran a couple hours on it and the different splitter, big difference. Massive."

Legacy MC's Erik Jones praises GoodYear for different tire compounds during the NASCAR Phoenix test

The driver of the #43 Toyota Camry XSE for Legacy Motor Club next year, Erik Jones was another driver who seemed to be happy with the direction of last week's test session at Phoenix Raceway.

The 27-year-old highlighted the progress made in terms of tire compounds and told NASCAR.com:

"I thought we learned a lot with that in the beginning of the day. I think Goodyear’s got some good notes from that and probably is gonna apply to a lot of places. This isn’t really a tire test, but of all the tires I’ve tested over my career, by far probably today was the biggest I’ve noticed a difference."

The 2024 season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 4, 2024.