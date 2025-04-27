NASCAR’s YouTube explodes after Cleetus McFarland’s Talladega in-car coverage

Cleetus McFarland gave a big boost to NASCAR's YouTube channel following this week's ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. McFarland, who has over four million subscribers on his YouTube channel, made his second start in the series for Rette Jones Racing's No. 30 Ford.

He apparently helped bring between 20,000 and 30,000 new subscribers to NASCAR's page in just one day. Sport Business Journal's Adan Stern shared the data on X, writing:

"[NASCAR] gained between 20,000 and 30,000 new subscribers on its official [YouTube] page over the last day after having an in-car camera for Cleetus McFarland during yesterday's ARCA race at Talladega, per data from [Social Blade]."

McFarland's in-car camera footage for the General Tire 200 was streamed live on the platform on Saturday and has since collected over 721,000 views.

McFarland avoided several big wrecks during the race and finished in 10th place. His ARCA debut, on the other hand, had ended early after he was involved in a crash at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Cleetus McFarland lands strong ARCA finish after engine issues

Cleetus McFarland qualified in 24th place for the ARCA race at Talladega. The 30-year-old quickly moved into the top 10 but his car started having engine trouble around lap 15. The No. 30 team found a problem with the valve train but he continued with the issue, avoided several big crashes, and finished 10th.

"Brother, I thought we were done. Ilmor, the engine guys just came over here and pulled the valve cover off. No. 6 valve spring is broken in half. About five laps in, she just turned into a dog. And this #30 always hauls tail so I'm like, 'What the hell is going on?' Got my foot stabbed in there," Cleetus McFarland said in a post race interview with FOX.

"I'm telling you, they're getting on radio like 'Keep your momentum' and I'm like, 'Brother, this sucker is wide open.' You know what I'm saying? So we fell out of the draft and dude, it felt like I was riding a horse out there," he added.

Before this weekend's race, McFarland had tested a drag racing truck at the 2.66-mile oval backstretch with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The JR Motorsports owner also gave McFarland some tips to prepare for the ARCA race.

McFarland started racing in 2022 in the Stadium Super Trucks Series. He made six starts and finished in the top 10 five times, with his best result being third place at Bristol Motor Speedway. McFarland also owns a 0.33-mile track in Florida, which he renamed it to Freedom Factory. He bought the old racetrack called DeSoto Speedway for $2.2 million in 2019 and now hosts online races, with a $20-a-month subscription.

