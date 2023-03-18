Create

NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 18, 2023 18:29 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Saturday (March 18) as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. Chevrolet drivers have dominated the season so far, as they won the first four races for the first time since 2001.

Headin' down to Hotlanta. https://t.co/Yt7GwHHxhs

After Friday’s rain-canceled qualifying, the Truck Series race is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm ET and will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all-three national series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Garage open

9:00 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET: Truck Series

2:00 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

2:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps, 207 miles)

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps, 251 miles)

AtlantaETToday-FS111:35-Cup qual1-NASCAR RaceDay2:13-Truck green 30-30-75, 4 sets, fuel 47-504-NASCAR RaceDay5:19-Xfin green 40-40-83, 4 sets, fuel 60-65NWS:50s,1% rainSun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:19-FOX-Cup green 60-100-100, fuel 63-70NWS:40s,0%

All Saturday’s track activity in Georgia will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ambetter Health 400: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 65th annual Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...