NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Saturday (March 18) as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. Chevrolet drivers have dominated the season so far, as they won the first four races for the first time since 2001.
After Friday’s rain-canceled qualifying, the Truck Series race is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm ET and will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.
NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all-three national series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Garage open
9:00 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series
11:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET: Truck Series
2:00 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:35 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
2:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps, 207 miles)
5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps, 251 miles)
All Saturday’s track activity in Georgia will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Ambetter Health 400: Entry list
Here’s the entry list for the 65th annual Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Josh Berry
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #15 - JJ Yeley
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #42 - Noah Gragson
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #77 - Ty Dillon
- #78 - BJ McLeod
- #99 - Daniel Suarez