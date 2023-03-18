NASCAR Saturday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway looks like

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.54-mile-long track on Saturday (March 18) as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 am ET ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. Chevrolet drivers have dominated the season so far, as they won the first four races for the first time since 2001.

After Friday’s rain-canceled qualifying, the Truck Series race is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm ET and will be followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR's full Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s all-three national series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Garage open

9:00 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET: Truck Series

2:00 pm ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 am ET – 1:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

2:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (135 laps, 207 miles)

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (163 laps, 251 miles)

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Atlanta

ET



Today-FS1

11:35-Cup qual

1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:13-Truck green 30-30-75, 4 sets, fuel 47-50

4-NASCAR RaceDay

5:19-Xfin green 40-40-83, 4 sets, fuel 60-65

NWS:50s,1% rain



Sun

1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:19-FOX-Cup green 60-100-100, fuel 63-70

All Saturday’s track activity in Georgia will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ambetter Health 400: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 65th annual Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

