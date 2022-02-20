NASCAR schedule today: What time is Daytona 500?

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin with the Daytona 500. The prestigious race will begin this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

A week-long event that includes practices and qualifying events has just concluded. Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race 1 on Friday. The NASCAR Xfinity Series hosted the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 on Saturday.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Who'd you get? The driver you screenshot is who will win the #DAYTONA500 Who'd you get? The driver you screenshot is who will win the #DAYTONA500.Who'd you get? https://t.co/e3HpPJJEoq

The 2022 Daytona 500 will last for three and a half hours. Last year, Michael McDowell won the event in three hours, 28 minutes and five seconds.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Retweet if you're ready for the 64th running of the Great American Race. Let's do this.Retweet if you're ready for the 64th running of the Great American Race. Let's do this. Retweet if you're ready for the 64th running of the Great American Race. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FbKs4SR1n5

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson is in a great position to win The Great American Race this year, considering his position on the front row. Not only is he the defending champion, but Larson took the Cup Series by storm, winning 10 races and cracking the top 10 a total of 26 times in 36 races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has potential but it’s going to be interesting to see how he starts with the new NextGen Chevy Camaro ZL1 this season.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver is looking forward to winning the Cup Series again when he starts the 2022 season on Sunday.

TV schedule for 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500

The 64th annual Daytona 500 will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway. Here is the TV schedule for the Sunday’s main event:

USA

The event will begin at 2:30 pm ET, Sunday, February 20, 2021.

UK

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm GMT, Sunday, February 20, 2021.

India

Fans in India can watch the race at 1 am IST, Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Where can you stream the 2022 Daytona 500?

USA

Fans in the U.S. can watch the race on Fox Sports.

UK

UK viewers can catch The Great American Race on Premier Sports 1.

India

Indian fans can catch the action on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. The race can be streamed as well, on Disney Hotstar.

