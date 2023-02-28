NASCAR could see the return of Auto Club Speedway in the future

NASCAR bid farewell to the two-mile layout of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. The Speedway in Southern California hosted its last race as Kyle Busch took the checkered flag. The Auto Club Speedway's uncertain future has created panic among fans.

Dave Allen, the track president, reassured that a return to Fontana might be possible. Allen confirmed to make an announcement in the coming months about a new short track planned to replace the current two-mile speedway.

Allen told the media:

“I’m hopeful that we get to a point here in the near future, some time this year, (that) there’s going to be a few different bites at the apple as it relates to more information coming out and a timeline established.”

He added:

“And honestly, I can’t wait to share some of the things that we’ve been working on from a design perspective, because we’ve been working on it for quite a while.”

Auto Club Speedway @AutoClubSpdwy THANK YOU to everyone that’s made memories with us on the 2-mile! THANK YOU to everyone that’s made memories with us on the 2-mile! https://t.co/BNe7L7Cu0l

Auto Club Speedway grabbed headlines last week as NASCAR closed on the sale of 433 acres of land. However, it has retained 90 acres of land where it plans to build the short track. According to Allen, the new track will be a half-mile oval, 'the most state-of-the-art short track that’s ever been built'.

NASCAR, according to reports by SBJ, sold the property for $544 million to an entity called Speedway SBC Development LLC, which has ties to real estate developer Hillwood. The governing body is trying to sell its vast properties across America to find new revenue streams and better utilize the huge acreage it owns in America.

Allen confirmed Hillwood’s involvement as a partner in helping them reassess their land assets.

NASCAR won't return to Fontana in the next two years

NASCAR won’t return to Southern California for the next couple of years, as the track will be demolished. While broadcasters treated the race as the end of an era, fans were left speculating if it was the last race of the two-mile layout or the last race ever.

Some fans argued that the remaining 90 acres wouldn’t be enough to build a short track and speculated that the remaining land would be sold later.

Diego Alvarado @DiegoxAlv first Ontario Motor Speedway

then Riverside International Raceway

now Auto Club Speedway



you can say all you want that it’s coming back as a short track but all this hesitation leads me to believe this is the end all together. first Ontario Motor Speedwaythen Riverside International Racewaynow Auto Club Speedwayyou can say all you want that it’s coming back as a short track but all this hesitation leads me to believe this is the end all together. https://t.co/om5Z6dow22

The closure of the Riverside International Raceway in 1989, the Ontario Motor Speedway in 1980, and the closing of Ascot created fear for local fans. However, Dave Allen reiterated his stance, saying it would take time and patience as the decision is being finalized.

Kyle Busch, a five-time winner on this track, said:

“ It’s a sad day for me to see this racetrack (having) its last race being a two-mile configuration. I hope the next track that we have puts on the show that we’ve been able to see here for the last 10-12 years. But repaves are always tough, man. It takes a good five years for a repave to turn into something that’s decent."

Poll : 0 votes