NASCAR selects hometown girl Wy Mac to perform National Anthem at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Wy Mac, the renowned Las Vegas-based singer and songwriter, will perform at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mac, who was born in Las Vegas, shot to fame through her nationwide campaign, Anthem Across America.Known for her powerful voice and bold character, Mac has already lit up multiple venues before, such as the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Las Vegas Aviators, Las Vegas Lights FC, NHRA, and Monster Jam, among many others.As she is set to perform at the upcoming Focused Health 302 on Saturday, October 11, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, here's what she said about the opportunity from her official Instagram account:"I can't believe I'm about to say this. I'm singing the national anthem at the NASCAR South Point 400 on October 11 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. When I launched anthem across America, my heart was to bring people back to the love of our country, to make the anthem a moment that unites us again, and now, to carry that message onto to one of the biggest stages in Vegas, is incredible. 80,000 fans, in the stadium, televised across the country, this is bigger than I ever imagined, and I get to do it in my hometown.""NASCAR has always been one of the most iconic Vegas events. Before the Raiders, before the Golden Knights, Vegas had NASCAR, and now I get to step right onto the track with the anthem. God is so good. October 11th, mark your calendars, NASCAR, Vegas and the anthem. This is what the anthem across America is all about," she further added.The upcoming Focused Health 302 is going to be the first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs round of 8. It will be a 201-lap and 301.5-mile race, set to take place at 7:30 PM ET.Playoff scenario in the NASCAR Xfinity SeriesThe Xfinity Series playoffs have already started on Friday, September 12, at 7:30 PM with the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Aric Almirola claimed the victory ahead of Sheldon Creed.Aric Almirola (19) wins the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnThe next race in the playoffs, the Kansas Lottery 300, will take place on September 27, at 4 PM ET at Kansas Speedway. This will be followed by the Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 4.The playoffs will continue to the round of eight, and then to the championship 4. Connor Zilisch is currently leading the playoff standings with +85 points, followed by his teammate Justin Allgaier, who holds +53 points. Nicholas Sanchez, Jesse Love, Austin Hill, and Sammy Smith are currently under the cutline.