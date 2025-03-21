NASCAR sends a message to Carson Hocevar after disastrous Las Vegas weekend

NASCAR sent a message to Carson Hocevar following the Las Vegas race weekend. NASCAR wrote on X to enjoy the race as the field gears up for the Homestead-Miami Speedway outing.

During the Las Vegas spring race, Ty Gibbs held up Carson Hocevar in the pit lane on lap 169, forcing him to reverse the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro before rejoining the track. Hocevar later made an unscheduled stop on lap 207 and dropped into the lapped car group to finish 30th.

In addition, the Pennzoil 400 saw Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch lose a wheel on the track on separate occasions.

After a disastrous Las Vegas race weekend, NASCAR posted a message on X with Carson Hocevar in his fire suit.

"Please enjoy each race equally," NASCAR wrote.

Carson Hocevar fell four positions down the standings after the Sin City race. The No. 77 Spire Motorsports driver ranks 22nd between teammates Michael McDowell (14th) and Justin Haley (28th). His best finish was at Atlanta Motor Speedway after settling in second place when the race-ending caution came out.

For the upcoming Homestead-Miami race, the Michigan native had a strong debut at the track when he finished ninth as a Cup Series rookie last year.

Carson Hocevar drives the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is the sixth race of the season. The 267-lap contest will take place on March 23 at 3:00 p.m. Fans can tune in to FS1 for TV coverage and MRN and SiriusXM for radio coverage.

Carson Hocevar shared his "secret" to joining the winners' circle

Following Josh Berry's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Fox wrote on X that all race winners in the 2025 season have surnames starting with 'B'. Carson Hocevar jokingly linked himself to the unconventional stat and said he secretly had a silent 'B' in his surname.

The 22-year-old sophomore Cup driver wrote on X:

"I’d like to announce, i have been secretly hiding the fact that I have a silent B at the start of my last name."

Below is Fox's post on the social media platform.

"Who will be the next driver with a B last name to win? 🏆🏁," Fox wrote.

William Byron won the opening race at Daytona and secured a back-to-back Daytona 500 victory. The next race winner was Christopher Bell after he took the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Hocevar finishing second.

Bell, the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, carried the momentum and won three consecutive races (Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix), a first in the Next-Gen car era. The latest race winner was Josh Berry after parking the famed No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in the victory lane at LVMS.

So far, Hocevar has amassed two top-five and seven top-10s in two Cup Series seasons. He also entered his second year as the defending Rookie of the Year awardee.

