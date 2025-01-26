NASCAR sensation Keelan Harvick drops 2-emojis on his Legend Cars driver result

Keelan Harvick, son of NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick, recently shared his excitement on social media after winning in the Pro Division of the INEX Winter Heat Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 12 year old, began racing at the age of seven, debuting in go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex.

US Legend Cars/INEX posted the tweet on X celebrating drivers who won their divisions in Round 4 of the Winter Heat Series. It mentioned four drivers who also won in Round 3, including Keelan Harvick, who raced in the 'PRO' category.

Harvick, who already has a fan base of 31.6k on X, retweeted the post by US Legend Cars/INEX on X, giving his fans and followers a peek at the race results. The young driver reacted with two trophy emojis.

“🏆🏆”

Keelan Harvick has proven his mettle as a talented racer in the INEX Winter Heat Series. Competing in the Pro Division, his performance highlights include his 2024 INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Champion title. He achieved the feat by winning 27 races in 49 starts last year. Ahead of the next round at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Harvick shared his excitement on social media, writing,

“Ready for the next round”.

Keelan Harvick is no stranger to the Charlotte track, having won multiple races there. The 12-year-old is currently backed by varied sponsors, including HendrickCars.com, iRacing, and Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Keelan Harvick moves to full-bodied stacked cars for the 2025 season

Keelan Harvick, son of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick at the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

In 2025, Keelan Harvick will change to full-bodied stock cars for the first time, competing in Pro Late Models. His team includes Kevin Harvick Inc. and Rackley W.A.R., with cars built with their partnership. Keelan got his first taste of stock car racing in November 2024 at Florence Motor Speedway, where he raced in a Limited Late Model. He finished eighth in the race. Reflecting on the race, he shared,

“There was definitely a lot of stuff I could take away [from Florence]. I learned that I need to be better at tire-saving and more aggressive later as the race goes” (via NASCAR.com).

His father, Kevin Harvick, acknowledged that the family underestimated Keelan’s capabilities in his debut. He noted being impressed with how Keelan handled the demanding conditions at Florence Motor Speedway, a track known for its abrasive surface and heavy wear on tires and equipment.

“We should have just let him go out there and not tell him what to do. I don’t think we all expected him to do as well as he did. I couldn’t have been more pleased with the first outing” (via NASCAR.com).

As per the interview with nascar.com, Keelan Harvick's focus for the 2025 season is to adapt to stock car racing. He credits his father’s advice on consistency and smooth driving for his growth as a driver, saying,

“[My dad] is really big on being smooth and trying to be consistent. That’s really helped me through my career” (via NASCAR.com).

Harvick’s schedule for the year includes a return to Florence Motor Speedway for the Icebreaker event in February, as well as various Pro Late Model races across the East and West Coasts. Racing alongside his father in select events is another exciting aspect of his season.

