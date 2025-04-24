NASCAR sensation Toni Breidinger reveals her “biggest bucket list” racing goal 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger recently revealed her biggest bucket list racing goal. On April 23, Breidinger held a Q&A session on her X account, where she made the revelation.

Ad

Born on July 14, 1999, Breidinger became the first Arab-American female to compete in stock car racing. Breidinger, who has Lebanese and German roots, took an interest in racing when she was nine. She began her career racing go-karts and spent five years in the ARCA Menards Series, collecting 65 starts and 27 top-ten finishes.

During her recent Q&A session, a fan asked Toni Breidinger:

"What is your biggest “Bucket List” race to compete in?"

Ad

Trending

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver revealed she aims to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and stated:

"24 hours of Le Mans"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 24-hour racing event focuses on the endurance of the drivers and their cars. The event is held annually near the town of Le Mans, France, and is considered one of the most prestigious racing events. Danish driver Tom Kristensen has secured the most wins (nine) in the event. Also, Porsche has the most wins (19) as a manufacturer.

Fans also questioned about her favorite track, and she revealed she prefers short tracks. One fan asked about her experience at the Rockingham Speedway, and the Truck Series driver stated:

Ad

"It was a tough track. I learned a ton. was cool to see them bring it back I’d like another go at it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old qualified 27th with a best time of 23 seconds and a top speed of 147.12 mph for the Black's Tire 200 held on Friday, April 18, 2025. She then ended the 200-lap race in P18 behind Toyota teammate Brandon Jones.

The next Truck Series race, SpeedyCash.com, is scheduled at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2, 2025. FS1 and SiriusXM will broadcast the 167-lap/250.5-mile race at 8 PM ET.

When Toni Breidinger moved back to her former team, Venturini Motorsports, in 2021

Ahead of the 2021 Calypso Lemonade 200, Toni Breidinger announced her return to Venturini Motorsports. She barely got any time to practice for the race, and despite the challenges, she landed a top-ten finish with the help of team owner Billy Venturini's guidance.

Ad

Later, during a post-race interview, Breidinger revealed how her team owner helped her adapt to the new car and truck.

"When everybody was out practicing, that was like my first time in the car and on that track, so I kind of had to play catch up a little bit. I talked to Billy, my team owner a little bit before we even went out to practice. He was my spotter and he's like 'What are your goals?' And I was like 'I want to finish on the lead lap,' and I started naming off these goals," Tony Breidinger said [00:51].

Ad

The #5 Toyota driver for Tricon Garages currently ranks 23rd on the Truck Series points table with 93 points in seven starts. Notably, she has yet to secure a top-ten finish this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More