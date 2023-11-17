NASCAR set to hold test at Phoenix Raceway to improve short-track racing in future

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season, the governing body has already shifted its focus onto improvising the racing product for the 2024 season following lackluster short-track and road-course racing this season.

In a bid to improve the short-track package, a post-season test has been scheduled at the one-mile oval in Phoenix, on December (5-6). Fox Sports reported that six teams will be a part of the test, with two drivers representing each manufacturer.

The 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney and his fellow championship four rivals Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are likely to be a part of it. Spire Motorsports Chevy driver Corey Lajoie is confirmed to be the second driver in the Camaro.

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club will get its first taste of Toyota equipment in the December test as it is expected to run the second Toyota. An RFK Ford will complete the lineup of teams participating in the two-day test at Phoenix Raceway.

Toyota and Ford will test the new bodies of their 2024 models. The thicker tread tires will also make a return to the test, which were introduced in the final two short track races at Martinsville and Phoenix.

In late July, NASCAR tested a smaller underbody in a short track test at Richmond Raceway. However, it failed to provide satisfactory results despite reducing the downforce.

According to reports, NASCAR plans to add a new transaxle for the December test, which will eliminate shifting while coming off a corner.

"We're going to look at shifting specifically around that at our next test and see what we can do," NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell said during the State of the sport session on November 3. "There will be variations, also some aero things we do with the underbody. There's some things we found in Richmond from an aero standpoint that could work as well."

Kevin Harvick wants increased horsepower to improve NASCAR's short-track package

In a recent appearance on Dale Jr. Download, Kevin Harvick spoke about the shortcomings of the current short-track package and how tires and increased horsepower would solve the issue.

"So, I think everyone wants to go back to the drawing board and take bigger swings at it. I think they need to. The only thing that concerns me, and you’ve heard me say this before, but I don’t think there’s enough power in the race car."

However, Steve O'Donnell had earlier stated that upping the power wasn't a straightforward solution due to cost limitations.

Harvick was also aware of the old debate, as he implied wearing out the rear tires would definitely change the racing product.