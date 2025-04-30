NASCAR set to make major Talladega change after Christopher Bell’s crash

NASCAR has announced a major change to the backstretch of Talladega Superspeedway before it returns to the iconic track in October. Christopher Bell had collided with the protrusion in the race, which required a change.

Ad

The accident occurred during the restart when Christopher Bell was pushed by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin. This resulted in him losing control and colliding with Chris Buescher. Both cars slammed into the inside wall. While Bell and Buescher escaped injury, the crash also highlighted ongoing challenges with Gen 7 cars' design at restrictor plate tracks, particularly bumper compatibility between different OEMS.

Following Christopher Bell’s high-speed crash at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR announced modifications to the track’s backstretch wall before the next race there in October. The changes are set to target the specific section where Bell hit his car head-on, where there was a protruding angle due to an access road for emergency vehicles.

Ad

Trending

Steven Taranto reported the news on X as he wrote:

"Good news from the latest episode of Hauler Talk: NASCAR will be fixing the Talladega backstretch wall that Christopher Bell hit on Sunday. It'll be more of a straight edge now as opposed to at an angle. Been the site of some ugly hits through the years. Long overdue change."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4 for the Würth 400. The 1.5-mile quad oval is known for its high-banked turns and high speed drafting. The track will test the drivers' ability to perform with tire wear on intermediate track characteristics. This event follows Austin Cindric’s dramatic Talladega Superspeedway win which broke Team Penske’s 2025 win drought.

NASCAR race at Talladega shatters drafting track record set over 20 years ago

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway shattered a two-decade-old NASCAR drafting record, completing 62 consecutive green-flag laps before the finish -- the longest such stretch at a drafting track since Jeff Gordon’s 2004 Daytona victory. The race emphasized drafting’s critical role, with drivers leveraging aerodynamic teamwork to maintain high speeds, exemplified by Kyle Larson’s strategic push to help Austin Cindric secure the win.

Ad

This milestone highlighted superspeedway racing’s unique blend of skill and cooperation, even as the Gen 7 car’s design continues to spark debates about manufacturer compatibility in close-quarters racing.

"The Cup race at Talladega ended with a 62-lap green flag run. This was the longest green flag run to end a drafting track race without a last lap accident since the 2004 July Daytona race," read the post by NASCAR Insights.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Post-race inspections delivered dramatic twists, as Ryan Preece and Joey Logano were disqualified for illegal rear spoiler modifications, erasing their top finishes. Meanwhile, former champion Ryan Blaney suffered a DNF after being collected in a wreck caused by Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, underscoring Talladega’s reputation for unpredictable chaos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.