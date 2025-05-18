NASCAR all set to showcase its “electric stock car” at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR is set to showcase their new “electric stock car” at the All-Star Race set to take place on May 18th at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. David Ragan will be behind the wheel when the new car makes its laps around the historic speedway.

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race takes place at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. NASCAR is returning to the historic 0.625-mile short track for a high-stakes, non-points exhibition race. The race features a $1 million winner-takes-all prize and is one of the marquee events on the NASCAR calendar, bringing together top drivers and fan favourites for a night of intense racing competition.

The All-Star Race runs 250 laps, an increase from the previous year’s event. All the laps count, and a competition break will take place around lap 100. The All-Star Open, which precedes the event, is 100 laps long with a break at lap 50. Twenty drivers will be locked in via recent wins or past championships. Three more spots are filled by the top two finishers in the All-Star Open and the winner of the fan vote, which finally makes a 23-car field.

Steven Taranto, the veteran NASCAR journalist, reported the news on X. He wrote:

"NASCAR is supposed to have a demonstration run of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, its prototype electric stock car, after the Modified race. The scheduled time was 3:30 but the Modified race running long is complicating matters. David Ragan is the driver for when it makes its laps."

The starting lineup was set by two 75-lap heat races on Saturday. Brad Keselowski won the first heat race and will start at pole while Christopher Bell won the second heat and will start alongside Keselowski on the front row. Notable drivers in the field include Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and defending champion Joey Logano.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. puts forward his radical suggestion to NASCAR for the All-Star race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently offered a bold suggestion for the future of the NASCAR All-Star Race and North Wilkesboro Speedway. On his Happy Hour podcast, Earnhardt Jr. responded to Kevin Harvick’s idea that North Wilkesboro should become a points-paying race rather than continuing as the All-Star event host.

Earnhardt Jr. agreed, proposing that NASCAR could combine the Clash and the All-Star Race into a single, season-opening exhibition event. He argued that this would free up North Wilkesboro to host a full-length, 400-lap points race, which he believes would showcase the track’s evolving racing quality and its multiple competitive grooves.

"You could get me to buy into the idea of somehow taking the Clash and the All-Star race and mashing it into one event. And maybe to kick our season off, we have an All-Star event at the start of the year. If it meant Wilkesboro got the points race, it needs a 400 lapper because I do think the racetrack really raced better than people probably remember," he said. [31:47]

Reflecting on the 2024 All-Star Race, Earnhardt Jr. noted how the track had “widened out,” with drivers racing up to the fence in turns 1 and 2 and using multiple grooves in turns 3 and 4. He emphasized that as the track ages, its racing product will only improve, making it more deserving of a marquee points event on the NASCAR calendar

