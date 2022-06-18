NASCAR sets new rules for testing with drivers from other racing sports

NASCAR kicked off the 2022 season with the inauguration of a new generation of cars, the Next-Gen car (7th gen). For the past 17 races, the car has fulfilled its promise, making it one of the best cars the sport has ever seen.

As NASCAR takes a one-week break before kicking off the second half of the season on June 26, 2022, it has invited drivers from other forms of racing to experience the new cars.

Although NASCAR offers that opportunity to other drivers, not all will be eligible for these tests. The exercise will be conducted in an organized manner, and specific rules and regulations are to be followed during this exercise.

Rules for NASCAR drivers in the upcoming Select Driver Orientation Test

Notable journalist Bob Pockrass took to his Twitter account and posted a screenshot of the regulations and captioned the tweet as follows:

“NASCAR will allow a test of a driver with elite credentials from another form of racing to get familiar with the car. They must be entered for a Cup race to do the test. The rules:”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR will allow a test of a driver with elite credentials from another form of racing to get familiar with the car. They must be entered for a Cup race to do the test. The rules: NASCAR will allow a test of a driver with elite credentials from another form of racing to get familiar with the car. They must be entered for a Cup race to do the test. The rules: https://t.co/RCRLndiOOS

The most notable rules are as follows:

1. Drivers must be entered into a Cup Series Event or event by the current organization actively participating in Cup Series Events.

2. Only drivers licensed and approved for Competition for the appropriate track type in the Cup Series will be eligible to participate in a Select Driver Orientation Test.

3. Data will be limited to steering, brake pressure (front/back), throttle position, and gear position, and NASCAR will provide the ECU logging configuration. No other sensors or data systems may be installed on the vehicle.

4. No other drivers are permitted to test or “shake-down” the vehicle.

5. An organization fielding the driver at the event may not be the primary test team but may send up to four representatives.

6. Organizations conducting the test must submit a test request via the voucher system a minimum of three weeks before the test.

7. Once NASCAR approves the test, a voucher will be issued.

8. A maximum of three sets of tires may be allocated for the test and must be ordered according to Goodyear’s protocol.

With all that said and done, if all the drivers are willing to shoot their shots for the upcoming Select Driver Orientation Test, they will need to fulfill the aforementioned requirements before they are good to go. Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One World Champion, is among the drivers rumored to be on the test drive.

The former F1 driver retired from F1 in 2021 and is set to make his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen International in August 2022, courtesy of Trackhouse Racing's No.91. Scott McLaughlin is also expected to hit the track for the event if he has the “elite credentials.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far