NASCAR shake-up: Trackhouse expands with Shane van Gisbergen for 2025, securing third charter

Trackhouse Racing has announced the signing of Shane van Gisbergen as their third driver for the 2025 Cup Series season, driving the #88 Chevy. The Supercars star currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing in partnership with Trackhouse Racing, piloting the #97 Chevy.

Following the announcement of Zane Smith's departure from the Justin Marks-led Trackhouse Racing, the organization has elevated van Gisbergen to NASCAR's premier division in a charter possibly acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing. The 35-year-old is set to join Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the team's 2025 Cup Series lineup.

In a recent post on X, Trackhouse Racing updated its 2025 Cup Series lineup with van Gisbergen as its third charter entry. Moreover, the current crew chief of Smith is set to take on the role of the newly formed #88 Cup Series team.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. previously drove the iconic #88 number while competing for Hendrick Motorsports. Following the announcement of Gisbergen driving the #88, Dale Jr. wrote a few words on X.

"I was lucky to run a few numbers with so much rich history. Excited to see @shanevg97 and @TeamTrackhouse add a new chapter to it. 88 will have a good home there." Dale Jr. wrote.

"I feel like I belong here" - Shane van Gisbergen on his rookie season with NASCAR

Recently, Shane van Gisbergen opened up about his rookie season in NASCAR as a full-time driver. The Kiwi driver made headlines when he won the inaugural Chicago Street race on his Cup Series debut last season.

In a recent conversation with Speedcafe, the three-time Supercars champion Gisbergen talked about returning to high-octane racing after the Paris Olympics. He said:

"Having this three-week break, I wondered how I was going to feel mid-year — whether I'd be burnt out or not enjoying it or sick of racing. One week we went away on holiday and then I was ready to go again, so I've been pretty bored the last couple of weeks."

“I love racing. I've been loving NASCAR, enjoying it every week. I feel like I belong here and I feel like it's been an amazing career change or refresher. I guess it's a change. It feels like a completely different sport compared to what I was doing. I think it was a good time to come and do it,” Gisbergen added

In his part-time Cup Series stint this season, van Gisbergen has driven the #16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. He has already featured in four races for the team and is set to compete in seven more races in the 2024 Cup Series season.

Shane van Gisbergen currently stands at P12 in the Xfinity Series standings. He has accumulated three wins, five top-fives, and six top-10 finishes.

