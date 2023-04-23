NASCAR share important update regarding Blaine Perkins after his dreadful crash

Blaine Perkins was involved in a horrific crash in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway. Perkins was involved in an airborne crash where his car flipped multiple times mid-air.

After the car came to a stop on its wheels, Perkins managed to get out of his car and was immediately taken to the infield care center. He was then taken airlifted to a local hospital for further observation and examination. Initial reports stated that the driver was okay.

NASCAR shared an update regarding Blaine Perkins' current status. A statement released by the Perkins family read:

"Blaine is alert, in good spirits, and continues to be observed at a local hospital. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. We will continue to provide updates as they are available."

Fans were relieved to hear that the driver was doing well. The NASCAR community was concerned after witnessing the spine-chilling incident.

The #02 Our Motorsports driver was involved in a multi-car accident which also involved Dexter Stacey and Jade Buford on lap 49. The incident was the result of a chain reaction that began with Dexter Stacey sliding sideways before hitting the inside wall.

Stacey clipped Perkins' #02 car, sending it towards the outside retaining wall. Perkins' Chevrolet was then hit by Jade Buford, turning the car sideways and sending it airborne. After rolling over six times down the backstretch, the #02 Chevy came to a stop on its wheels.

NASCAR immediately red-flagged the race as the AMR Safety crew reached the site of the wreckage. Stacey and Buford were also taken to the infield care center but were released while Perkins was taken to the hospital.

Dexter Stacey surprised by the magnitude of Blaine Perkins accident

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

Dexter Stacey, the driver of the #66 Chevrolet was surprised to witness Blaine Perkins flip over multiple times in the air. Exiting the infield center, the driver of the #66 car admitted that the contact was a hard one, but he didn't expect it to have such consequences. He said:

"Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall. Wasn’t as bad as it looked (the contact). I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be."

The incident took out Perkins, Stacey, and Buford as the three drivers were classified as DNF finishing 34th, 35th, and 36th respectively.

