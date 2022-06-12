"Hugs are worth a tenth" - NASCAR shares adorable video of Kyle Larson's daughter hugging the driver during qualifying at Sonoma

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has proved time and again that he truly is a family man. His family has been part of his successful journey and you can clearly tell that’s where he draws his inspiration from.

The Elk Grove, California native is almost always accompanied by his young family to cheer him on as he performs his magic. Recently, during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying race at Sonoma Raceway, Larson was spotted receiving warm hugs from his adorable little daughter.

In a clip shared by NASCAR on their Twitter handle, it said:

“Hugs are worth a tenth.”

Being the second road course race of the season, Larson ensured he secured a good starting position for a higher chance of taking the win home.

Kyle Larson's performance during the qualifying session at Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Larson went on to clinch the pole, recording the fastest lap at 90.42 mph in the finishing lap of the qualifying race. He beat his teammate Chase Elliot, who took P2. Hendrick Motorsports has locked out the front row of the grid, giving the team an ideal start to the race.

The No.5 is currently the defending race winner after taking it from Martin Truex Jr., who had collected it two consecutive times in 2018 and 2019 before Larson took it in 2021.

After disappointing oddmakers in the All-Star Race and in Charlotte, Kyle Larson will not be hitting the track as the favorite to win the race. Instead, his teammate Chase Elliot is the favorite, while Larson is behind him with the best odds of +650. The California native will be looking to convert his pole into a victory on Sunday.

