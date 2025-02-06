NASCAR shares Ricky Rudd's key achievements ahead of 'one of the all-time greats' 2025 Hall of Fame induction

In May 2024, the Stock Car Association announced that retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Rudd had been nominated for the Hall of Fame. Reflecting upon the same, the governing body's Instagram page recently shared a short clip, captivating all the iconic moments of the athlete's legendary career.

Ricky 'Rooster' Rudd has been nominated for the honor several times but hadn't secured his spot until this year. Rudd will join the Hall of Fame alongside two other Cup Series drivers in a ceremony at Charlotte Convention Centre scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2025.

Ricky Rudd, also known as 'NASCAR's Ironman,' has showcased his mettle in the Cup Series time and again, with his remarkable achievements. He began his career in the series during the 1975 season, driving the #10 Ford for Champion Racing in the Carolina 500, and secured a full-time seat in 1977, driving his father's #22 Chevy under Rudd's Racing Enterprise.

Rudd has amassed 23 wins, 374 top tens, and 29 poles in his 32-year stint in the Cup Series. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. He held a 16-year streak of securing at least one win each season from 1983 to 1998, and Joey Logano is the only active driver close to his record with a 13-year streak.

Ricky Rudd ranks second on the all-time list for most Cup Series starts, with his 906 races, behind the seven-time Cup Series champion Richard 'King' Petty, who holds the record with 1,185 starts. He was also named one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers in 2023.

Additionally, Rudd suffered a horrific crash, causing several injuries, including swelling of his eyes during the Busch Clash race ahead of the 1984 Daytona 500. Despite a major wound, 'The Ironman' taped his eyes open and competed in the 500-mile race. He secured a solid P7 finish proving his worth in the Cup Series, making it one of the most legendary NASCAR stories to date.

The NAPA 500 fell on one of the hottest days of the 1998 season, and the temperatures soared up to 90 degrees fahrenheit. This led to drivers battling with nearly 140-degree fahrenheit heat inside the car, and Ricky Rudd had tough luck on the day. His cooling system failed just five laps into the race, and he had to compete for the rest of the 495 laps in unbearable heat.

'The Rooster' initially considered getting a replacement driver for the race, and Hutt Stricklin was brought to the pits to serve as a relief driver. However, he realized that his Ford Thunderbird was simply too good to leave the race and had a good chance of winning.

Additionally, Ricky Rudd had to secure a win in the season to continue his 15-year streak of winning at least one race each season. So the driver poured water into his suit, which resulted in him burning his back. Therefore, the team shifted to ice packs to help him get through the race. Reflecting upon the stakes, Rudd told his crew chief, Bill Ingle:

"If we can get this win, I’ll enjoy Monday in a hospital room somewhere recovering.” (via FOXSports.com)

Rudd led the last 96 laps and skillfully held off four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon and took home the win. Rudd collapsed on the ground right after completing the race and was given IV fluids and oxygen. He also suffered second-degree burns on his back and buttocks. However, he recovered quickly and competed in the series till his retirement in 2007.

