NASCAR Silly Season: Chase Briscoe's crew inquires regarding future amid SHR's demise

Stewart-Haas Racing, an iconic NASCAR team, will cease its operations at the end of the 2024 season. This decision has led to clouds of uncertainty looming over its drivers and crew members.

Reportedly, Chase Briscoe believes that this season is a strange and silly one for him and his team. While there are rumors of Briscoe joining one of the top teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Wood Brothers Racing, or Front Row Motorsports, it will be tough for his crew members to do the same.

Despite the setback, the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series winner is keeping his head down and is aiming for some good results for the rest of the races this season. Speaking with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sport, the #14 driver explained how closely the team has worked over the past few years. He said:

"I've been with this group for four years. Literally every single person, we've never lost a single person on our deal. So, you know, I feel like those guys are like family to me. You know, they came to the gender reveal and they do a lot of family functions with us."

Briscoe further explained how he is trying to find an opportunity for his team wherever possible because he believes them to be the best.

"I really do feel like the (#)14 group is a top five group in the garage as far as the camaraderie and just what they can bring to the table." He added.

"Chase Briscoe said the guys on his SHR No. 14 are asking him where he's going in hopes to of maybe following him to another organization. He said he hasn't had many talks and needs to run better to be top-of-mind for possible rides."

Here's a brief look at Chase Briscoe's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far with Stewart-Haas Racing

After finishing last season in 30th position, Chase Briscoe aimed for a better result in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The Indiana-based driver started this year on a high note by ending in the Top 10s in three of the first five races (seventh in Busch Light Clash, ninth in Duel 2 at Daytona, and 10th in Daytona International Speedway).

Since then, he added four more Top 10s (ninth in Phoenix Raceway, 10th in Martinsville Speedway, sixth in Texas Motor Speedway, and seventh in North Wilkesboro Speedway) and one Top 5s (fifth in Darlington Raceway) to the tally. Amassing a total of 358 points so far, Briscoe currently stands in 15th position in the driver's championship.

While the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is in contention for the Playoffs right now, he will have to make the most of the upcoming races to secure the place. With SHR shutting its shop down in 2024, Briscoe must perform at his best to secure a drive with one of the top teams next year.