NASCAR Silly Season heats up: Michael McDowell to exit Front Row Motorsports in 2025

NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell has announced his departure from Front Row Motorsports at the end of the 2024 Cup Series campaign.

McDowell, 39, has confirmed that he will not return to the outfit he joined in 2018. A veteran with nearly 500 NASCAR Cup races under his belt, McDowell has spent almost half of his Cup career piloting the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Michael McDowell's stint at FRM saw him etch his name in the history books after he won the Daytona 500 race in 2021. His only other Cup victory also came while driving for the same outfit last season. A 15th-place finish in the Cup Series standings in 2023 is McDowell's career-best Cup finish. He also qualified for the playoffs in 2021.

Michael McDowell said in a statement released via social media:

"Over half of my NASCAR Cup Series starts have been made under the FRM banner, and I’m thankful for each and every one of them. With that being said, my family and I have made the bittersweet decision that it’s time for us to embark on the next chapter of our motorsports journey, making 2024 my final season as the driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports."

Michael McDowell to continue racing in 2025

Despite confirming his departure, McDowell reassured fans that he's not hanging up his racing helmet just yet. He pledged his commitment to finish the current season strong as well. McDowell said:

"Rest assured, there’s still a lot of racing left this season, and I’m fully committed to doing whatever it takes to get FRM another win and another playoff berth. We’re not slowing down until the checkered flag flies in Phoenix."

"I look forward to continue driving for many years to come and can’t wait to share my future plans with you all soon," he added.

While the 39-year-old's departure signals the end of an era for FRM, his future plans remain undisclosed, leaving fans and pundits alike speculating about his next destination. Similarly, FRM has yet to announce who will succeed McDowell in the No. 34 entry for the 2025 season and beyond, leaving a vacancy that undoubtedly will be filled in the near future.

Reflecting on his achievements this season, Michael McDowell's performance has been noteworthy, clinching pole positions at Atlanta and Talladega as well as starting on the front row for the Daytona 500. However, his campaign has been marred by misfortune with four failed finishes, including a dramatic crash while defending his lead at Talladega.