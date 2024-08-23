NASCAR Silly Season: Kaulig Racing locks in 2025 No. 10 Xfinity driver

Kaulig Racing has announced Daniel Dye as the driver for its #10 car for the 2025 Xfinity Series season. This will be the first full-time Xfinity contract for the 20-year-old Truck Series driver.

Dye began his racing career in the ARCA Menards Series (East) with Ben Kennedy Racing in 2020. However, in mid-season, the young driver changed to GMS Racing. His first win for the series came in the 2021 season.

While Dye was scheduled to drive his first full-time season in 2022, he was charged with striking a fellow student from his school. This led to a suspension from the series until the charges were dropped from felony to misdemeanor.

Trending

Despite the setback, Daniel Dye went on to win the Rookie of the Year award in the ARCA Menard Series in 2022. He also made his debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series the same year.

In 2023, Dye was offered a full-time seat with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. He ended up in 18th place that year. However, his highlight for 2023 was his debut as a part-time driver with Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Witnessing his steady growth through the years, Kaulig Racing ran a partial season with the DeLand-based driver in 2024 and has now decided to take Dye in as its full-time racer for the #10 car next year. This news was shared on NASCAR Xfinity's official X page.

Here's a look at the post, captioned:

NEWS: @KauligRacing announces @danieldye43 will drive the No. 10 car full time in 2025.

Expand Tweet

The same news was also shared by senior NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on his X page.

"Kaulig announces Daniel Dye will join its Xfinity lineup next year." Pockrass wrote.

A brief look at Daniel Dye's performance as Kaulig Racing's part-time driver in the 2024 season so far

At the age of 19, Daniel Dye joined the youngest Xfinity drivers' list in 2023. He ran three races with Alpha Prime Racing in Texas, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

In 2024, Dye signed with Kaulig Racing for a partial season. Off the six races he drove for the team this year, The 20-year-old racer finished twice in the Top-10 (tenth at Iowa Speedway and seventh at Indianapolis Motor Speedway).

Along with his impressive run in the Xfinity Series, Dye also surprised fans by clinching a Playoff berth in the Craftsman Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. He became the first Truck Series driver to claim a position in the Playoffs from below the elimination line.

Witnessing his performances throughout the year, Kaulig Racing has decided to give a full-time seat to the Florida-based driver for the 2025 Xfinity Series season. He will drive the #10 car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback