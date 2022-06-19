NASCAR silly season and all the possible changes

The NASCAR Cup Series gets its only off-week of the season this weekend with no Cup race scheduled for the first time since the start of the 2022 Cup Series season. This break should give teams and drivers time to take another look at their plans for the ongoing season.

At this stage of the current season, with 20 Cup races remaining, those drivers who do not already have any concrete plans or deals in place for next season will likely have an even harder time securing a ride in 2023.

However, there has not been much of a silly season to talk about so far this season. With the exception of Joe Gibbs Racing, where Kyle Busch made the comments about the lack of progress his team had made to extend his contract after this season.

Several reports have since suggested that Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota are closer to a deal that will keep Busch on a one-year contract with the team, however, it’s will not be a surprise if the #18 Toyota driver does not return.

While 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. admitted earlier this season that he was unsure whether he would retire at the end of the 2022 season. The 42-year-old made comments earlier this month that indicated he is nearing a decision on retirement.

Adam Stern @A_S12 @MartinTruex_Jr to FS1's @The_ChrisMyers on his future in NASCAR: "I'm getting closer. I should know here pretty soon. ... But I've had a great career, had a lot of fun and been fortunate enough to work with a lot of great people and make a lot of great friends and had a blast." .@MartinTruex_Jr to FS1's @The_ChrisMyers on his future in NASCAR: "I'm getting closer. I should know here pretty soon. ... But I've had a great career, had a lot of fun and been fortunate enough to work with a lot of great people and make a lot of great friends and had a blast." https://t.co/8GTyNkww86

Several names could fill Truex Jr.'s seat. Brandon Jones drives the #19 Toyota full-time in Xfinity Series, so it is a clear decision. Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek could be another option as he drives part-time in Xfinity Series and has experience in the Cup Series as well.

Stewart-Haas Racing has one opening to fill at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR season

Aric Almirola has been driving the #10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing since 2018 and qualified for the playoffs in each of those seasons. However, before the start of the 2022 season, the 38-year-old announced that it would be his last season. Stewart-Haas Racing is yet to find a replacement for Almirola.

Let's celebrate with some bacon. It may be his final #NASCAR Cup Series season, and he may be flying under the radar (so far), but @StewartHaasRcng 's @Aric_Almirola is the ONLY full-time Cup Series driver without a DNF through the first 15 races of the 2022 season.Let's celebrate with some bacon. It may be his final #NASCAR Cup Series season, and he may be flying under the radar (so far), but @StewartHaasRcng's @Aric_Almirola is the ONLY full-time Cup Series driver without a DNF through the first 15 races of the 2022 season.Let's celebrate with some bacon. https://t.co/OQwE3NmcyC

Riley Herbst is the only Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the Xfinity Series, so he has some extra advantage to fill Almirola’s seat. Ryan Preece is another option who is currently signed with the organization as a reserve driver.

Stewart-Haas Racing could look into emerging Camping World Truck Series drivers and Zane Smith is one of those who had a breakout season with three wins.

It will be interesting to see who lands where at the end of the season.

