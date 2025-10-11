NASCAR Silly Season Report & Rumors: Kyle Busch's Spire speculation, Hailie Deegan's return, and what's confirmed

Rumors for the 2025-26 NASCAR Silly Season are running wild, as teams and drivers are deciding their new probable team-ups. According to some reports, Spire Motorsports might try to sign Kyle Busch once his contract with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) ends in 2026. He has had a rough stretch with RCR, and he has yet to land a NASCAR Cup win and break his over 90-race drought.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass predicted that Busch could win again, but maybe with a new team. Busch has already driven for Spire in the Truck Series, but nothing is confirmed yet. Meanwhile, RCR also made a sudden change and replaced Busch's longtime crew chief, Randall Burnett, earlier than planned. Andy Street will take over the role.

Former Xfinity driver Hailie Deegan's return to the sport is another speculation. The 24-year-old left NASCAR to race in Indy NXT this year. Yet, speculation mounts that she might return, perhaps in the Truck Series. Some see her joining teams like ThorSport, Kaulig, or Niece Motorsports. Her time in Indy NXT so far has been modest, which might fuel her interest in coming back.

Here is what we know for sure. Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, which keeps him with the team through 2027. William Byron also extended his contract with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029.

Meanwhile, Xfinity rookie Connor Zilisch will move up to full-time Cup with Trackhouse Racing and replace Daniel Suárez. Burnett will join in as Zilisch's crew chief.

Haas Factory Team has decided to switch from Ford to Chevrolet in 2026. Chevy will also introduce a new body style to replace the ZL1.

New title sponsor, O'Reilly Auto Parts, will replace Xfinity in 2026, and Ram will return as a manufacturer in the Truck Series, with Kaulig Racing as its factory partner. And NASCAR has also confirmed that it will boost horsepower for short tracks and road courses.

NASCAR to increase horsepower on select tracks in 2026

NASCAR announced earlier this week that it will raise horsepower at short tracks and road courses in 2026. The power goal moves from 670 to 750 hp for tracks under 1.5 miles and for all road courses.

This means tracks including New Hampshire, Bristol, Phoenix, Iowa, and Sonoma will use the new 750 hp rule. NASCAR decided on the change after criticism from several fans, drivers, and teams. They will test the package early in the season and might expand this higher-power rule to larger tracks later if results are good.

Meanwhile, President Steve O'Donnell said that going beyond 750 hp would cost the sport $40-50 million. The rule change will lead to the use of a different engine spacer to boost airflow without redesigning internal parts.

