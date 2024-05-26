NASCAR Silly Season Scramble: New rules hit Trackhouse, FRM with disorienting driver market

The NASCAR Cup series driver market is in a volatile state this season as various factors indicate drivers and charters could be changing hands at the end of the season while teams continue to negotiate a new charter deal.

The silly season kicked off with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announcing an extension and Michael McDowell making a surprise move to Spire Motorsports. Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing is at the center of the storm, as team owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart are reportedly looking to sell off all four charters.

There are plenty of prospective buyers, with 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and Front Row Motorsports reportedly looking to expand their NASCAR Cup operations. However, The Athletic suggests that the new charter deal will limit Cup teams to three-car operations, with Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing exempted from the new rule.

This leaves Trackhouse Racing with four drivers under contract for 2025 and potentially three seats if they buy a new charter. Ross Chastain has proven to be the franchise driver for the team, with Daniel Suarez expected to ink a new contract with the team owned by Justin Marks.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity driver Shane van Gisbergen is expected to make the step up to the Cup Series next season. With McDowell joining Spire next season, Zane Smith will likely be out of a ride. Trackhouse Racing will be in the spotlight this season, as Justin Marks tries to figure out his Cup Series lineup.

The situation is relatively calm at 23XI Racing. The #23 Toyota driver Bubba Wallace is currently in his contract year and is expected to sign an extension with the team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Micheal Jordan.

Front Row Motorsports will be in the news as it is most likely to expand into a three-car NASCAR Cup operation. Todd Gilliland is working towards signing an extension with the team. Following McDowell's shock exit, keeping the 24-year-old will provide continuity for the team, while potentially having to bring in two new drivers for 2025.

FRM is keen on expanding its NASCAR Cup Series operation

Front Row Motorsports is expected to run a three-car operation next season, as it looks to buy a charter from Stewart Haas Racing. FRM general manager Jerry Freeze has suggested that the team owner Bob Jenkins is on the lookout to add a team to its current two-car operation in the Cup Series.

"I think we’re always looking to expand, to be honest with you, and I think this year there’s a lot of chatter about that. Bob has this desire to be three cars; we were at one time, and I think he had a lot of regret that we sold the one charter we had." Freeze was quoted by The Athletic.

The current team shop in Mooresville, North Carolina cannot host a three-car NASCAR Cup team and a full-time Truck Series team. If the team expands, reports suggest the team will move to Stewart Haas Racing's campus in Kannapolis, North Carolina.