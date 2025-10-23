NASCAR Silly Season: Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports make major decision on future

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 23, 2025 16:23 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
Zane Smith at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sep 21, 2025. Image: Imagn

Front Row Motorsports has announced a multi-year contract extension for the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series team. Zane Smith will continue to compete with the team beyond this season.

Smith, who is in his second full-time Cup Series season, joined Front Row Motorsports in the No. 38 car this year. The 26-year-old has so far earned a career-high number of top-10 finishes (5). He competed in his rookie Cup season in the No. 71 car at Spire Motorsports.

NASCAR shared the Silly Season update on X, writing:

"His future is Front Row! [Zane Smith] will drive the No. 38 for [FRM] in 2026 and beyond.
TobyChristie.com managing editor, Joseph Srigley, also revealed that Smith's crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, will continue in his role under the new contract.

Smith joined Front Row Motorsports originally in 2022 in the Truck Series. He captured the 2022 Truck championship driving for the team and moved part-time to the Cup Series the following year. He skipped a full-time Xfinity season.

The Huntington Beach, California native made eight starts with the team in 2023 and collected one top-10 finish.

Smith recently joined Front Row after Trackhouse Racing replaced him in their development program. He raced for Spire Motorsports through a Trackhouse deal and achieved four top-10 finishes and two top-5 results that year. Last season, his best finish of fifth place came at Watkins Glen International in September.

"We've put our program in a great position" - Zane Smith on 2026 return with FRM

Zane Smith's 2025 Cup season has been inconsistent. He had his first and only runner-up finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last month, where he finished third, behind eventual winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Brad Keselowski. After five disappointing finishes, he reached the top 10 once again last week at Talladega. Smith finished in 9th place after qualifying in 23rd at Talladega Superspeedway.

He also commented on his contract extension, saying that the No. 38 program is well-positioned for the 2026 campaign.

"We've had an up-and-down year, but heading into the offseason, I feel like we've put our program in a great position to hit the ground running in 2026. Front Row has always felt like home, the people, both on the road and at the shop, truly make this a special place and I'm excited for what next season holds," Zane Smith in a statement.

Front Row, which is also involved in a lawsuit with 23XI Racing against NASCAR, also gave a multi-year contract extension to the two other full-time NASCAR Cup drivers, Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
